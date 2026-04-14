SKYX Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Prominent European Hotel & Real Estate Developer, Jean-François Ott, Founder of Group OTT, to Deploy Its Advanced and Smart Electrical Technologies as a Brand Standard Throughout Its Hotels and Buildings

Over the Past 35 Years, Jean-François Ott and Group OTT Have Developed Over 250 Hospitality, Residential, and Commercial Buildings Valued at Over $4 Billion Throughout Europe

SKYX’s Technologies are Expected to Reduce Up to 90% of Time and Cost During Group OTT’s Hotel and Building Renovations and New Builds Across Europe

The Agreement Involves the Integration of SKYX’s Technologies Across Existing and Future Assets of Group OTT

SKYX is Currently in Discussions with Additional Hotel Groups and Owners Regarding Utilization of Its Smart Advanced Time and Cost Saving Game-Changing Technologies for Hotels and Buildings

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), an award winning highly disruptive advanced and smart home platform technology company with over 100 U.S. and global pending and issued patents and a portfolio of 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become advanced-safe-smart instantly as the new standard, today announced its collaboration with prominent European real estate and hotel developer, Jean-François Ott, founder of Group OTT, to deploy SKYX technologies as a brand standard throughout its new and existing buildings and hotels in Europe.

Under this strategic agreement and partnership, the utilization of SKYX’s technologies in Group OTT’s European properties is expected to reduce up to 90% of time and cost during their hotel and building renovations and new builds, while providing the Group advanced and safer properties.

For more than 35 years, France-based Group OTT has developed more than 250 buildings throughout Europe, including hotels, residential, and commercial projects valued at over $4 billion.

Jean-François Ott, Founder of Group OTT, said; “I am very excited to partner with SKYX and bring their advanced and smart technologies into my companies’ existing and upcoming hotels and buildings across Europe. Throughout all these projects, our goal has always been to deploy leading and highly disruptive technologies. By integrating SKYX’s technologies into these properties, we will cut significant time and cost while advancing the lifestyle and safety standards of our hotels and buildings.”

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said; “We are very excited to be in this strategic partnership with an established and prominent European hotel and real estate developer such as Jean-François Ott and Group OTT. We look forward to collaborating with him and all his companies on their European and global existing and upcoming projects to enhance the value of their properties while creating advanced, smart, and safer hotels and buildings of the future.”

SKYX Offers Group OTT a Structural Innovation at the Core of its Hotels and Buildings

SKYX has developed a patented “smart ceiling” technology designed to transform traditional electrical installations into modular, safe, and intelligent systems. In practical terms, this innovation replaces fixed electrical wiring for ceiling lights, fans, smart tech, and other equipment with an integrated ceiling receptacle system, enabling:

simplified and safer installation, with no exposed wiring,

significant reductions in installation time and costs,

easier maintenance and enhanced modularity, and

native integration of connected features (smart, lighting, IoT, etc.).





This approach introduces a paradigm shift in building infrastructure, comparable to the historical emergence of standardized wall outlets.

For more information about Jean-François Ott and Group OTT click here: https://www.groupott.com/

For more information about SKYX click here: www.skyx.com

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.skyx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Ronald A. Both

Encore Investor Relations

rb@encore-ir.com