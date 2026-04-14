Hemp Hop Announces 420 Deals in Charlotte, NC with Buy 3, Get 1 Free 2026





CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hop, Charlotte's trusted cannabis brand, is officially launching its biggest 420 sale in Charlotte , NC to date. From April 17–20, 2026, customers can take advantage of an exclusive Buy 3, Get 1 Free promotion across a wide selection of premium cannabis products including gummies, THCa vapes , and THCa concentrates . This 420 deal in Charlotte is available both in-store and online, making it easier than ever for the Charlotte community to celebrate 4/20 with their favorite cannabis products.

4/20 Sale in Charlotte NC: Hemp Hop's Buy 3 Get 1 Free Promotion

Every year, Hemp Hop has shown up for Charlotte's cannabis community, and every year, that community has shown up right back. In previous years, Hemp Hop's 420 sale ran for just 2 days. This year, as a direct thank you to the thousands of customers who have supported the brand, Hemp Hop is extending its limited time 420 offer to 4 full days, running April 17 through April 20, 2026. This extension is Hemp Hop's way of giving back to a community that has made the brand what it is today.

"Every year we look forward to 4/20 because it is truly about celebrating our community in Charlotte," said Jordan Hall, Founder of Hemp Hop. "This year we wanted to do more. Extending our sale to 4 days and offering Buy 3 Get 1 Free on selected products is our way of saying thank you to every customer who has supported Hemp Hop. This is for Charlotte."

Featured Cannabis Products on Sale This 4/20 in Charlotte

Hemp Hop's Buy 3, Get 1 Free offer covers one of the most diverse cannabis product lineups in the region. This 4/20 sale includes:

420 Gummies - A wide range of potencies and formulations, crafted for relaxation, focus, and everything in between. Hemp Hop's gummies are made with premium cannabinoids and are third-party lab tested for quality and consistency.

420 Vapes - Hemp Hop's THCa vape collection features a broad selection of strains and formats designed for both new and experienced consumers. Clean, potent, and reliable.

THCA Products Charlotte — From exotic THCa flower to high-potency options, Hemp Hop's concentrates sale includes some of the most sought-after cannabis products available in North Carolina.

Every product included in the 4/20 promotion is lab tested, compliant, and backed by Hemp Hop's commitment to transparency and quality.

Shop Hemp Hop In-Store and Online in Charlotte NC

If you are in or near Charlotte, NC, Hemp Hop makes it easy to shop this 4/20 sale however you prefer. Visit their cannabis dispensary in person at 227 Old Hebron Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273 to speak with knowledgeable staff and explore the full product lineup. The complete 4/20 sale is also available online, with delivery options serving the greater Charlotte area and also shipping Nationwide. As a local cannabis brand in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hemp Hop is committed to making premium cannabis accessible, affordable, and convenient for every customer in the community. Whether you are visiting a cannabis dispensary in Charlotte NC for the first time or are a regular, the team is ready to help you find exactly what you need this 4/20.

Why Charlotte Trusts Hemp Hop for Premium Cannabis Products

Hemp Hop has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted cannabis brands in Charlotte through years of consistent quality, transparency, and community focus. The brand has received recognition from prestigious industry awards including the High Times Hemp Cup and the Oregon Growers Cup, cementing its standing among the best in the business. With third-party tested products across every category and a catalog recognized for having some of the best THCa flower online , Hemp Hop continues to set the standard in North Carolina's cannabis market.

About Hemp Hop

Founded in 2018, Hemp Hop is a Charlotte, NC-based cannabis brand dedicated to delivering premium, lab-tested cannabis products to customers across North Carolina and nationwide. Over the past 8 years, Hemp Hop has grown from a local Charlotte staple into one of the most recognized names in the industry, trusted by over 100,000 customers nationwide. With award-winning products, a transparent approach to quality, and deep roots in the Charlotte community, Hemp Hop continues to be North Carolina's go-to hemp brand.

Media Contact

Aman Kodwani

aman@hemphop.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b08c13e-9ec1-4482-9a64-d6e71634db4d