Tendo Marketplace Hits One Million Vouchers Purchased, Establishing the Standard for Price-Transparent, High-Quality Care

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendo, a healthcare technology company committed to putting quality at the center of every care decision, today announced that its Tendo Marketplace has surpassed one million vouchers purchased nationwide, a major milestone in delivering more accessible, high-quality, and price-transparent care.

The Tendo Marketplace serves the needs of individual consumers, navigators, employers, and healthcare providers by bringing together trusted provider networks, quality insights, procedure bundling, claims management, and transparent, all-inclusive pricing into a single shoppable care experience.

Through Tendo Marketplace, consumers, employees, and navigators can search for procedures, compare provider quality, view upfront bundled pricing, and secure care through a simple voucher purchase, eliminating surprise billing and reducing friction at every step of the care journey. Healthcare providers can create and list bundled procedures, analyze and set procedure pricing, and manage claims and payment processes without the challenges typically associated with things like pre-authorizations, claims denials, and payments to ancillary providers.

"One million vouchers purchased tells us something fundamental is changing," said Jennifer Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder of Tendo. "Employers are taking ownership of how their dollars are spent, demanding quality care at a transparent and predictable cost. Consumers are making care decisions the same way they make every other major purchase - with information, intention, and choice. And providers are freed from the administrative burden of pre-authorizations and claim denials, receiving timely, predictable payment for the quality care they deliver. That's a structural shift, and it's only accelerating."

Patients across the country are already seeing the impact. Testimonials highlight both financial relief and improved access to care, with one user sharing, “It was a life-changing moment… the voucher program helped my family tremendously,” another noting savings of more than 50% on an MRI through the marketplace, and another patient describing: “This is the future of medicine in the U.S., I was able to get long-overdue testing without insurance. It was easy to set up. I’ve been telling all my newly uninsured friends about it—this is the wave of the future.”

The shift toward employer-driven and consumer-led healthcare is accelerating, and the demand for solutions that deliver quality, affordability, and transparency has never been greater. Recognition on TIME's 2025 World's Top HealthTech Companies list underscores Tendo's position at the forefront of that transformation — redefining how care is discovered, evaluated, and accessed. With the Tendo Marketplace, the company is delivering on a simple but powerful promise: every healthcare decision is informed by cost and quality, without compromise.

To learn more about the Tendo Marketplace, visit: https://tendo.com/

About Tendo

Tendo is a healthcare technology company that partners with patients, clinicians, employers, and care navigators to put clinical quality at the center of every care decision. Our Marketplace offers shoppable, bundled procedures with transparent pricing and provider/procedure-level quality information across a large, nationwide network, so people and employers can choose care with confidence. Powered by Insights, our clinical analytics and AI platform, Tendo turns claims and clinical data into risk-adjusted quality measures, actionable improvement plans, and peer benchmarking that drive better outcomes and stronger public quality scores (like CMS Stars and U.S. News & World Report). Together, Marketplace and Insights let providers showcase the care they do best while giving purchasers clear visibility into both quality and cost. Learn more at tendo.com/.