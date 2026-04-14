XPeng, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises XPeng, Inc. (“XPeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPEV) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/xpeng-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

XPeng’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price plummeted $1.49 per ADR, or 8.29%, to close at $16.49 per ADR on February 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 1, 2026, report detailing the Company’s vehicle delivery results for the opening month of the year. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of a significant month-over-month decline in unit sales, signaling a potential cooling of demand.

Specifically, the Company announced that it had "delivered 20,011 vehicles in January," a figure that represented a steep contraction when compared to the "37,508 vehicles in December." The revelation that deliveries had fallen "down sharply" from the previous month’s record levels suggested a loss of momentum in the highly competitive electric vehicle market. This sudden reduction in delivery volume led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished growth expectations and the fiscal implications of the sequential sales drop.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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