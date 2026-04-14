Beta Bionics, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBNX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/beta-bionics-inc/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Beta Bionics’ stock price plummeted $11.85 per share, or 37.03%, to close at $20.15 per share on January 9, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 8, 2026, disclosure of preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2026. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the revelation of a significant slowdown in new user acquisition, a metric critical to the Company's growth narrative.

Specifically, the Company reported a 36% year-over-year increase in new patient starts, a figure that represented a substantial loss of momentum when compared to the 68% year-over-year growth achieved in the preceding quarter. This dramatic "growth cooling" suggested that the Company was struggling to maintain its previous expansion velocity. The revelation that Beta Bionics’ adoption rate had nearly halved sequentially led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished growth trajectory and heightened concerns regarding the Company's long-term market penetration.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising