Gencor Industries, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Gencor Industries, Inc., (“Gencor" or the "Company") (NYSE:GENC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/gencor-industries-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Gencor’s stock price fell $3.00, or 14.2%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $18.06 per share on December 19, 2024, following a December 17 disclosure that it could not timely file its Annual Report. The Company admitted to several “material weaknesses” regarding its internal control over financial reporting, specifically citing issues with information technology general controls, monitoring of the internal control framework, the period-end close process, and third-party service provider reports. A second decline occurred on January 10, 2025, when the stock dropped $0.60, or 3.7%, to finish at $15.51 after NYSE Regulation issued a notice stating the Company was no longer in compliance with continued listing standards. By February 11, 2025, Gencor revealed it would also be unable to timely file its first quarter 2025 results. Management stated that they “continue to experience the delays” regarding the 2024 audit, which created a ripple effect that prevented the timely preparation and filing of the “Q1 10-Q” while the firm required “additional time to complete certain analyses.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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