Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Barnes & Noble Education, Inc., (“Barnes & Noble" or the "Company") (NYSE:BNED) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/barnes-noble-education-inc/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Barnes & Noble’s stock price fell $2.36, or 21%, to close at $8.87 per share on July 21, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline followed a July 18, 2025, disclosure that management had become aware of irregularities regarding the “recording of cost of digital sales.” Specifically, the Company revealed a potential aggregate overstatement of up to $23.0 million within its accounts receivable balance as of the May 3, 2025, fiscal year-end. The revelation that the book retailer’s digital division had potentially inflated its assets by over $20 million led to immediate downward pressure on the share price as the market processed the implications of the accounting error and the resulting impact on the Company’s overall valuation.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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