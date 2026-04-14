Notice on the supplement to the agenda Item regarding the election of Members of the Board of the Annual General Meeting of Akcinė prekybos bendrovė “APRANGA” shareholders to be held on 30 April 2026

Akcinė prekybos bendrovė “APRANGA” (legal entity code 121933274, registered at Ukmergės str. 362, Vilnius, hereinafter – the Company) hereby supplements the draft resolutions of the agenda item regarding the election of Members of the Board of the annual general meeting of the shareholders to be held on 30th April 2026 at 16:00 ( hereinafter- the Meeting) and presents the shareholders with a supplemented general voting ballot.

The Company has received a proposal from the largest shareholder MG investment, UAB, holding 65.40% of the total votes of the shareholders, regarding the candidates for election to the Board of the Company (agenda item No. 7 of the Meeting) and a draft resolution.

The candidates proposed for election to the Board of the Company under agenda item No. 7 of the Meeting and the draft resolution are as follows:

7. Election of members of the Board of the Company.

Draft resolution:

Taking into account that the term of office of the Board of the Company is expiring, to elect the following persons as Members of the Board of the Company for a new 4 (four) year term of office:

1) Darius Juozas Mockus (proposed by MG investment, UAB)

2) Vidas Lazickas (proposed by MG investment, UAB)

3) Jolanta Jurga (proposed by MG investment, UAB)

4) Gintaras Juškauskas (proposed by MG investment, UAB)

5) Pijus Mockus (proposed by MG investment, UAB)

6) Evelina Ivanauskienė (proposed by MG investment, UAB)

Based on the information provided by the candidates, candidates Gintaras Juškauskas and Jolanta Jurga are considered independent candidates. Information on all proposed candidates is enclosed to this notice as an annex.

Enclosed:

Information about candidates to Members of the Board of the Company Supplemented general voting ballot

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801

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