MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual Signs 5-Store Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement, Accelerating Ontario Expansion

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MR MIKES Restaurants Corp., franchisor of the MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual brand, announced today the signing of a five-store multiunit franchise agreement with an experienced, well-established multiunit restaurant operator in the province of Ontario. This agreement marks a significant step forward in the brand’s expansion strategy and reinforces the strong momentum highlighted in MR MIKES’ recent growth announcements.

Building on the company’s strong performance and the addition of seven new restaurants in 2025, this multi-unit commitment represents a major endorsement of MR MIKES’ proven business model and growing market demand. The new Ontario partner brings decades of operational expertise and a track record of successfully scaling restaurant concepts — aligning perfectly with MR MIKES’ national growth ambitions.

“As we continue to drive the organic growth of our brand, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome an experienced multiunit franchisee to the MR MIKES “fammunity,” said Tony Zidar, President & COO. “This five-store agreement is a meaningful milestone as we expand deeper into Ontario and prepare for Atlantic Canada. It reflects both the strength of the brand and the confidence franchisees have in our long-term vision. There’s a clear path ahead, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future, with site selection in Ontario already underway.”

MR MIKES’ continued expansion is anchored by its unique SteakhouseCasual positioning — a category the brand proudly created to differentiate itself from traditional steakhouses. With its blend of great food, genuine hospitality, community connection, and the signature urbanLODGE lounge experience, MR MIKES offers an inviting, unpretentious, and distinctly Canadian dining environment.

This agreement also underscores the strength of MR MIKES’ franchise support system, which includes comprehensive recruitment, real estate guidance, operational training, marketing support, and ongoing business development.

“We take pride in setting our franchise “fammunity” up for success,” said Andy Lewicki, Director of Sales & Franchising. “To see a seasoned operator commit to a five-location development deal speaks volumes about our people, our processes, and the brand momentum we’re building. Demand is growing, and operators are recognizing the scalability and sustainability of the MR MIKES model, helping to move us towards our goal of reaching 100 locations”

About MR MIKES

MR MIKES is a proud Canadian company, established in 1960. It is the place to come with good friends for great steaks and even better times. The MR MIKES brand is known and loved for its irreverent, comfortable, and non-pretentious steakhouse experience that resonates with Canadians for great food, affordable indulgences, and unique style. MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual currently operates 50 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The company is actively expanding and seeking qualified franchise partners to support its journey to 100 locations nationwide.

MR MIKES Media Assets: Available via Google Drive.

Franchise Opportunities: Entrepreneurs interested in opening a MR MIKES location can learn more at: mrmikes.ca

Media Inquiries

Andy Lewicki

Director of Sales & Franchising

alewicki@mrmikes.ca

236-380-5999

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c505e8d-d68f-4d5c-9cd9-1d337c33dc62