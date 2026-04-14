Kenco Recognized for Innovation and Impact with Inaugural Elite Partner of the Year Award from GreyOrange

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global leader in AI-powered multi-agent warehouse orchestration software, has awarded its inaugural Elite Partner of the Year award to leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider Kenco. The award recognizes Kenco’s commitment to co-innovation in customer deployments across a wide variety of market sectors. David Caines, Chief Operations Officer of Kenco, and Jason Minghini, Kenco’s Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, are both recognized for their strategic insight in uniting future-focused innovation with daily operations excellence.

The partnership between Kenco and GreyOrange aims to scale warehouse automation and operational efficiency across Kenco’s facilities. Kenco has deployed GreyOrange’s multi-agent warehouse orchestration platform, GreyMatter, to synchronize people, processes, and robotic systems in complex and continuously evolving distribution environments. Beginning with the deployment of Ranger Intralogistics (RIL) robotic agents at one site in 2024, the initiative quickly met expected outcomes and expanded to new sites. With multiple sites having consistently met SLAs and operational KPIs for multiple quarters, Kenco and GreyOrange made a commitment to deploy a multitude of robotic agents across 20 sites, with a further 50 sites being targeted. The scaled operation will encompass RIL as well as Rack-to-Person (RTP) robotic agents, all integrated with GreyMatter.

The strategic partnership between Kenco and GreyOrange is setting a new standard for the ways 3PLs deliver value to their customers. One live Distribution Center site reports a 20% saving in transportation costs due to fewer trailers being required, a 30% reduction in pallets per order, and an 80% improvement in cases per hour throughput. A new Kenco Innovation Lab will showcase GreyMatter orchestrating robotic agents from multiple vendors to demonstrate the potential efficiencies for customers.

“We’re honored to be recognized and reciprocate GreyOrange’s appreciation of our partnership over the past few years. They have helped us deliver value to our customers and solve unique challenges within our warehouses,” said Chief Operations Officer at Kenco, David Caines.

“Every leader at Kenco is committed to delivering efficient, innovative, and scalable solutions to their customers,” said Rik Schrader, Chief Revenue Officer at GreyOrange. “They are leading the 3PL industry in defining how they evaluate their automation efforts and measure customer success for their customers.”

“Kenco is thankful for GreyOrange’s partnership and shared commitment to our customers. Beyond bots, their GreyMatter system has become a critical part of our innovation roadmap. Looking forward to more years!” said Jason Minghini, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions.

About Kenco:

Kenco is a leading North American 3PL delivering custom, integrated logistics solutions that maximize supply chain efficiency. For more than 75 years, they have partnered with customers to provide distribution, transportation, material handling and automation solutions. Kenco’s people set the organization apart—experienced, committed associates who bring agility and expertise to even the most complex supply chain challenges. Guided by its mission and vision, Kenco innovates relentlessly to deliver solutions on a national scale with the care of a local provider, building trusted partnerships that keep goods moving and businesses growing.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter, gNetwork and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory and workforce management for some of the world’s largest distributors, retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

Media contact:

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for GreyOrange

greyorange@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7bec63d-1d7c-4bd3-b194-bb1b930f308c