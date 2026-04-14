MRC Global, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises MRC Global, Inc., (“MRC" or the "Company") (NYSE:MRC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/MRC-global-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

MRC’s stock price declined $1.73, or 11.9%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $12.79 per share on February 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This market contraction was triggered by a February 5, 2025, post-market announcement that the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Management explained that the postponement was necessary “to allow additional time to complete year-end audit procedures,” with a specific focus on “inventory cycle counts” and “physical inventory procedures.” The sudden need for further verification of the Company’s physical assets created immediate uncertainty among shareholders, leading to a significant multi-day sell-off as the market processed the implications of the audit delay.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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