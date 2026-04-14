Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $21 Million Contract to Support Marine Corps Installations Command Cybersecurity Efforts

Johnstown, PA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a $21 million contract to provide Facility-Related Control Systems (FRCS) Cyber Services in support of the Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC) region. This competitively bid contract underscores CTC’s expertise in delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions for mission-critical infrastructure.

Under this multi-year contract, CTC and teammate RMC Global will design and set up a secure network to connect and manage the systems that control key operations at Marine Corps facilities in the Pacific region. The company will also follow strict cybersecurity processes to obtain needed approval for the network to operate and ensure it stays secure. This work will protect critical infrastructure and support the Marine Corps’ mission.

“This contract award highlights the trust and confidence MCICOM has in CTC’s ability to deliver innovative and resilient cybersecurity solutions,” said Mark Moore, Operational Technology Cyber Solutions Program Manager. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring the security and operational readiness of Facility-Related Control Systems in the MCIPAC region.”

CTC’s overall contributions span technical, programmatic, and workforce development domains, showcasing its ability to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

“CTC is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Marine Corps Installations Command,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “This award reflects our commitment to providing transformative solutions that safeguard mission-critical infrastructure and enhance national security.”

In addition to the base contract, CTC has received funding for Option Year 1, valued at $8.5 million, to continue its critical work in the MCIPAC region.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

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