Optery Wins Best of Category in Social Engineering in the 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity





SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery , the award-winning personal data removal platform helping individuals and businesses remove exposed personal information from data broker and people-search websites, is honored to be named the Best of Category winner in Social Engineering in the 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, a globally recognized program celebrating excellence in all areas of cybersecurity.

This recognition highlights Optery’s contributions to digital security by helping organizations comprehensively remove the exposed personal data attackers use for phishing, smishing, vishing, impersonation, and business email compromise.

Optery helps address a key enabler of modern social engineering attacks: the widespread exposure of personal data on data broker and people-search websites. Optery scans hundreds of these sites to locate exposed personal information tied to an individual, automates opt-out requests, verifies removals, and continuously monitors for republished profiles. Users receive detailed reports showing exactly where their personal data was found and removed, including before-and-after screenshots. Optery combines patented search technology with sophisticated opt-out automation to discover and remove dozens more exposed data broker profiles per person on average than other services. Optery currently supports automated removals for 640+ data broker sites and 1,000+ sites including Custom Removals requests, with coverage continually expanding. For Optery customers, the result is significantly reduced social engineering risk and fewer attacks reaching employees.

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, commented:

“Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world. Your innovation, dedication, and leadership continue to advance cybersecurity and inspire progress across industries. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success.”

Lawrence Gentilello, CEO of Optery, said:

“Organizations have invested heavily in detecting and responding to social engineering attacks, but attackers still have easy access to the personal data that makes those attacks work. We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Globee Awards for helping organizations remove that data and reduce social engineering risk at the source.”

Karthik Ramesh, Chief Information Security Officer at Optery, said:

“Organizations need a proactive way to comprehensively reduce the personal data attackers use to target employees and executives, and that is exactly the problem Optery is able to solve. This recognition reflects the importance of Optery’s work in helping organizations prevent social engineering attacks.”

View the full list of 2026 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

About the Judging Process

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity utilize a data-driven evaluation framework, with participation from experienced professionals and industry experts worldwide. This ensures a fair, transparent, and highly competitive assessment process.

View the full list of 2026 judges: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. These include programs focused on business, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, leadership, innovation, customer excellence, technology, and more.

To learn more about the Globee® Awards, visit: https://globeeawards.com

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer security teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential compromise, identity fraud, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security attestation, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was named a PCMag Editors’ Choice for personal data removal in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026; was ranked No. 12 Fastest-Growing Private Company in the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list; received Cyber Defense Magazine’s Market Disruptor Award in Digital Risk Protection in 2026; won Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Human Risk Management, Anti-Phishing, and Attack Surface Management in 2026; and earned a Globee® Award for Cybersecurity, Social Engineering (Best of Category) in 2026. The company also won the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Most Innovative Anti-Phishing from Cyber Defense Magazine in 2025, was recognized in SiliconANGLE’s TechForward Awards in the Digital Risk Protection Platform category in 2025, received the Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Privacy Enhancing Technologies in 2025, earned Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management in 2024 and 2025, was named Best Service for Attack Surface Management from Cyber Defense Magazine, received Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Attack Surface Management by Cyber Defense Magazine for 2024, and received Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people and over 1,000 businesses use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. For more information, visit www.optery.com .

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: Sara Trammell, Director of Marketing

Email: sara@optery.com

Website: www.optery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ee39562-e5e4-497f-a714-06eb71e20218