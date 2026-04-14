Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of United Homes Group, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises United Homes Group, Inc., (“United Homes” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UHG) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). United Homes investors have until June 9, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/united-homes-group-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding United Homes’ business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) that United Homes’ controlling shareholder, Nieri, intended to force a sale of the Company; (2) that Nieri was taking actions to devalue the Company and its financial condition; (3) that Nieri leveraged his controlling interest to effectuate that sale, including by effectively forcing the dissident directors to resign; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Nieri was not acting in the best interests of United Homes and public investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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