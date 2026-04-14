WidePoint’s IT Managed Services Awarded $1.5 Million in Total Contract Value in Q1 2026

FAIRFAX, Va., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), a leading provider of Secure Mobile Management Solutions, today announced that its IT Managed Services division closed $1.5 million in total contract value during Q1 2026. WidePoint also announced that one of the Leading National Bottlers has chosen to outsource its Procurement & Vendor Management to the Company.

WidePoint’s Vice President of Procurement & Vendor Management has been authorized to manage selected responsibilities traditionally managed within the National Bottler’s IT leadership structure, including oversight of procurement workflows to streamline the acquisition activities, coordination of inventory data systems to improve forecasting accuracy, third party vendor performance management through shared analytics platforms, and support for system enhancements and process automation initiatives. This new outsourcing makes WidePoint the exclusive provider for this Leading National Bottler.

This announcement builds on the Company’s earlier press release on 02/18/2026 reporting $1.3 Million in Managed Services awards with a Leading National Bottler. The additional award value expands the scope of WidePoint’s IT Managed Services model.

Jin Kang, WidePoint’s CEO stated: “Being chosen by one of the Leading National Bottlers to manage a critical portion of their IT business represents a meaningful step forward in how we collaborate with one of the world’s most recognized brands. By aligning procurement operations with system-level visibility and control, we are creating new opportunities for cost discipline and operational improvement.”

“Our focus remains on delivering measurable value through smarter procurement and stronger partnerships,” said Mike Hankin, WidePoint’s Vice President of Procurement & Vendor Management. “This structure allows us to operate with greater clarity and accountability on behalf of our clients.”

The new engagement is expected to improve procurement cycle efficiency and support more consistent, data-informed decision-making across the supply chain. WidePoint hopes to duplicate the Procurement & Vendor Management outsourcing solution with other Managed Services clients.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc., Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860, WYY@gateway-grp.com