Vistaar Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide B2B Revenue and Profit Optimization Platforms 2025–2026

PARSIPANNY, N.J., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistaar Technologies, a provider of enterprise pricing, promotion, and rebate management solutions, today announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Revenue and Profit Optimization Platforms 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US52034524, December 2025).

The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors on their ability to provide scalable pricing automation, optimization, advanced analytics, forecasting, and explainable AI, as well as flexibility, transparency, and actionable intelligence. The evaluation is based on extensive research with vendors and direct customer experience data.

“Vistaar helps organizations combine automation and real-time analytics with explainable AI that business teams actually trust. Vistaar’s platform brings transparency, control, and advanced optimization to enable faster and more precise pricing decisions in dynamic markets.”

Tiffany McCormick, Research Director, AI Monetization, Pricing Strategies, and Business Models at IDC.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “Vistaar’s generic planning framework enables rapid configuration of solutions that support diverse business processes across industries. It leverages modular assembly toolkits that allow modeling of various planning functions, including price management, quoting, rebates, and more.”

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition, and it belongs to our customers and our teams,” said Venky Subramanian, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistaar Technologies. “Enterprise pricing teams need solutions that are powerful enough for global complexity yet simple enough that people actually use them every day, at every level. That’s what ‘Powerful Simplicity’ means at Vistaar. Our customers’ trust and feedback push us to keep raising the bar, and we believe this recognition is a testament to that partnership.”

Today, companies with a combined annual revenue of approximately $1 trillion rely on the Vistaar platform across manufacturing, consumer goods, beverage alcohol, steel, retail pharmacy, and homebuilding.

Vistaar’s suite of solutions includes:

SmartPricing for comprehensive end-to-end price management; SmartQuote for CPQ and guided deal pricing with willingness-to-pay analytics; SmartRebate for configurable rebate program management; and SmartOptimizer, which incorporates advanced AI for price optimization and demand forecasting.

Vistaar is also raising the bar with SherloQ — an agentic AI layer built right into the platform.

Here’s the thing: most AI in pricing stops at analysis. SherloQ actually executes. It’s powered by integrated AI layers that turn what you ask for into what gets done. Need to model scenarios across thousands of SKUs? Done. Want margin analysis and compliance checks on a deal? Minutes, not weeks. And you run it all in plain English — no clicking through dashboards, no training required.

These solutions work within a single interface, enabling coordinated decisions across the price waterfall and eliminating the silos that cause margin leakage.

Vistaar performs its own implementations, ensuring clear alignment between what is sold and what is delivered. This accountability model has produced consistently high customer satisfaction scores and long-lasting client partnerships.

To learn more about Vistaar’s positioning in the IDC MarketScape, or to see the platform in action, visit www.vistaar.com .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Vistaar

Vistaar is a leading provider of price, promotion and rebate management solutions that enable companies to achieve business best practices through analytics, optimization and process management. Vistaar’s technology transforms business operations into a strategic advantage for some of the world’s largest manufacturers, distributors and service providers. For these companies, Vistaar solutions drive measurable revenue and margin improvements to deliver profitable growth and maximize shareholder value. Vistaar’s operations include offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

Media Contact

Sabitra Banerjee

sbanerjee@vistaar.in