Global Legal Expert to Unpack the Geopolitics of AI During Live Online Event on April 21

DANVERS, Mass., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, will host “ Geopolitics of AI: The Impact of Local Regulation on Global Business ,” a LinkedIn Live event, on April 21 at 10:00 am, featuring guest speaker Anu Bradford , Henry L. Moses Professor of Law and International Organizations at Columbia Law School.

Bradford will join CCC Managing Director Roy Kaufman to discuss the phenomenon she termed The Brussels Effect : the European Union’s (EU) impact on international business, regulation and policy, and its potential to influence the future of AI across the globe. They will also explore why many multinational companies adopt EU standards as their global standards, and how the EU AI Act and other policies could impact global AI regulations inside and outside the EU. Additionally, Kaufman and Bradford will address how copyright licensing can play a vital role in facilitating practical approaches to AI compliance amid cross-border variations and divergent regulatory frameworks.

“The EU has influenced global standards through its notable regulatory and market power in areas such as data privacy and environmental protection,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “I look forward to hearing from Professor Bradford about today’s rapidly evolving AI regulatory landscape.”

Bradford is a director at Columbia University Law School’s European Legal Studies Center and a Senior Scholar at Jerome A. Chazen Institute for Global Business at Columbia Business School. She is an expert on European Union law, digital regulation, international trade law, and comparative and international antitrust law. Bradford is the author of The Brussels Effect: How the European Union Rules the World (OUP 2020), named one of the best books of 2020 by Foreign Affairs. Her newest book, Digital Empires: The Global Battle to Regulate Technology (OUP 2023), was recognized as one of the best books of 2023 by the Financial Times, and she was awarded the 2024 Stein Rokkan Prize for Comparative Social Science Research.

Last month CCC hosted ” Collective Management: Bridging Copyright History and The AI Future“ featuring Daniel Gervais and Erin Finlay , discussing the role of copyright and collective management for reducing legal uncertainty and supporting a balanced marketplace.

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and thought leadership resources , with an emphasis on AI, Copyright & Licensing . Since 1978, CCC has supported content users by providing efficient licensing solutions for their content use. CCC’s non-exclusive voluntary collective rights licensing solutions include ACL for Business , Multinational Copyright License (MCL) for Business , ACL for Higher Education , and ACL for Student Assessments . In addition to licensing solutions, CCC provides software solutions with integrated one-stop access for users to request, receive, and pay for full-text content and permissions to re-use content.

About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.