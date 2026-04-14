Advantive Launches Advantive ONE, Embedding AI Across Its Software Portfolio

Tampa, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive today announced the launch of Advantive ONE, a unified intelligence layer that runs across Advantive’s entire portfolio of industry-specific software. By connecting data across systems, Advantive ONE empowers businesses to make faster, smarter decisions, reducing friction, exposing opportunities, and optimizing performance in real time within the workflow.

Embedded directly into the systems teams already use, Advantive ONE keeps operations running seamlessly, while decisions accelerate and advantages build. Customer data remains secure, well-governed, and separate by design.

“AI is only valuable when it works where your people work, and that is precisely what Advantive ONE delivers,” said Duane George, CEO at Advantive. “We built this platform to make intelligence inseparable from operations, so our customers can stop managing their software and start running their businesses with intelligent insights. This is the foundation for everything we build next.”

Advantive ONE launches with AIVA, the intelligent virtual assistant that serves as the gateway to a new generation of AI-powered capabilities. Through a single conversational interface, AIVA connects users to native intelligence across support, data, and future innovations.

Two Intelligent Agent Capabilities, Available Now

At launch, AIVA orchestrates two foundational agent capabilities designed to address the highest-friction points in customer operations:

Intelligent Support Agents deliver instant, context-aware assistance directly within Advantive products. Through AIVA, users receive guided troubleshooting, real-time answers to product questions, and faster issue resolution, reducing reliance on traditional support channels and keeping teams moving.

deliver instant, context-aware assistance directly within Advantive products. Through AIVA, users receive guided troubleshooting, real-time answers to product questions, and faster issue resolution, reducing reliance on traditional support channels and keeping teams moving. Intelligent Data Agents provide natural-language access to the data within Advantive systems. Through AIVA, users can ask questions in plain language and receive contextual insights on demand, compressing the gap between analysis and decision-making.

Together, these capabilities mark a decisive shift away from passive, record-keeping software toward platforms that actively accelerate the work users perform every day.

“Advantive ONE is the result of a deliberate architectural decision to build AI into the core of our platform rather than treating it as an add-on,” said Andries Hanekom, Chief Technology Officer at Advantive. “Our engineering teams built this as a shared intelligence infrastructure designed to scale across every product in our portfolio. The agentic capabilities we are delivering today are the first expression of that architecture, and the roadmap ahead is significantly more ambitious.”



A Scalable Platform Architecture Built for What Comes Next

Advantive ONE is architected as a durable, extensible foundation, not a feature release. While today’s launch centers on support and data intelligence, the roadmap includes intelligent workflow automation, adaptive workspaces, and predictive intelligence capabilities that will deepen how customers interact with their operations over time.

Because Advantive ONE is embedded natively rather than integrated externally, every new capability is immediately available across the full portfolio. This creates compounding value as the platform evolves with customer needs and industry demands.

For more information about Advantive ONE, visit here.



About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of purpose-built software solutions for specialty manufacturing, distribution, and field service businesses. Backed by deep industry expertise and an AI-driven platform strategy, Advantive helps customers optimize operations, improve visibility, and drive growth through innovative, mission-critical technology. Learn more at advantive.com.