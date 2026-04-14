Half Magic and HBO Launch Limited-Edition Euphoria x Half Magic Makeup Collection

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Half Magic, the makeup brand founded by Euphoria’s Emmy® Award-winning head makeup artist Donni Davy, is bringing the show’s iconic beauty looks back with a limited-edition Euphoria x Half Magic Makeup Collection created in collaboration with HBO. Ulta Beauty will serve as the exclusive retail partner for this exciting new launch.

When HBO Original drama series and pop culture juggernaut Euphoria first premiered in 2019, the show’s bold colors, rhinestones, glitter tears, and graphic liner helped redefine beauty on screen and across social media. Davy was credited with sparking a beauty movement as makeup finally became a TV character of its own while Euphoria quickly broke HBO viewership records and became one of the most watched series in all of HBO’s history. #EuphoriaMakeup has generated more than 3 billion views on TikTok since its debut and remains a top ranked beauty term on Google. Season three of Euphoria returned on Sunday, April 12 and will debut new episodes weekly on HBO and HBO Max.

As excitement for Season 3 continues, Half Magic is celebrating the return of glam with a limited-edition collection of nine show-stopping products inspired by the most iconic beauty moments from the series. The packaging, finished in a deep metallic indigo and featuring emotional stills pulled from memorable Euphoria scenes, reflects the show’s layered storytelling and complex character arcs. Each product also includes memorable quotes from the characters and handwritten script notes by Donni, transforming the collection into more than makeup. It becomes collectible memorabilia that captures the spirit of Euphoria and invites fans to recreate their own version of the show’s signature beauty.

“So much of my heart went into creating this collection” says Half Magic Co-Founder and Head Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy. “I am so excited for its release. This collection is truly for Euphoria fans which is why we wanted to give them a behind the scenes feel. Every product developed was inspired by those used on set, so you can use similar shades as you see on your favorite characters to reimagine the show’s iconic looks.”

The Euphoria x Half Magic Makeup Collection will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. “At Ulta Beauty, we believe makeup is one of the most powerful forms of self-expression, and no brand embodies that quite like Half Magic,” said Kaitlin Rinehart, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. “Inspired by the emotional, boundary-pushing artistry seen on Euphoria, this limited-edition collection invites our guests to explore individuality, creativity, and the transformative power of beauty. As excitement builds for the highly anticipated next chapter of the series, we’re proud to partner with Half Magic to bring these expressive, trend-defining looks exclusively to Ulta Beauty, placing our guests at the center of the cultural moments shaping beauty today.”

The Euphoria collection includes 2 New Products, 4 NEW Limited-Edition Shades and 3 Existing Bestsellers in Collectible Packaging.

Euphoria x Half Magic Makeup Collection

NEW PRODUCTS

The Euphoria Eyeshadow Palette - A limited-edition palette featuring six new duochrome shades inspired by the show’s female characters - $59 Rue - Violet with blue sparkle Cassie - Baby pink with silver sparkle Lexi - Crystalline white with pink and mint sparkle Maddy - Taupe with champagne sparkle Kat - Grape purple with teal sparkle Jules - Chartreuse with gold sparkle



B*tch Ur My Soulmate Extra Plush Lip Gloss - $24





LIMITED-EDITION SHADES

Glitterpuck Pressed Fairy Dust for Eyes, Face + Body - Iridescent periwinkle - $34

Glitterpill Eye Paint + Liner - Lavender holographic - $27

Self-Adhesive Face Gems - Iridescent silver and gunmetal - $15.50

Beam Trap Complexion Illuminator - Iridescent sheer pink and rosy pink - $26





COLLECTIBLE PACKAGING

Magic Flik Eyeliner - $26

Flik Eraser Makeup Correcting Pen - $26

Wing Magician Reusable Silicone Guide - $14



Available Exclusively at Ulta Beauty and Ulta.com

HALF MAGIC MEDIA CONTACT

Kathy Pape

kathy@papepr.com

For Questions Regarding EUPHORIA x HALF MAGIC MAKEUP COLLECTION:

Ryan Stetz | Ryan.Stetz@wbd.com

Gabe Bell-Williams | Gabe.Bell-Williams@wbd.com

For Questions Regarding EUPHORIA S3:

Mandy Ellis | Mandy.Ellis@wbd.com

Angela Char | Angela.Char@wbd.com

Yoonie Yang | Yoonie.Yang@wbd.com

Alyssa Michnevitz | Alyssa.Michnevitz@wbd.com

Diana Ren | Diana.Ren@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec0b2358-25bd-40ae-9fb9-647ea8bcc842