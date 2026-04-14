Wetour Robotics Concludes Sponsorship of Babson College Generator Build-a-thon 2026, Spotlighting AI Innovation and Human-Machine Interaction

CMO Lilian Y. Chiu serves as judge at Babson's flagship hackathon; 500 students build AI x Body & Mind solutions in 12-hour sprint; event theme aligns with Company's gesture recognition and human-machine interaction technology

Austin, TX, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetour Robotics Limited (NASDAQ: WETO) ("Wetour Robotics" or the "Company"), a Physical AI infrastructure and wearable robotics company headquartered in Austin, Texas, today announced the successful conclusion of its sponsorship of the Generator Build-a-thon 2026, Babson College's flagship hackathon held on April 11, 2026. The event's theme — "AI x Body & Mind" — directly aligns with the Company's core technology focus on translating human body signals and gestures into real-time machine commands through its Orchestra Physical AI platform.

The Generator Build-a-thon brought together approximately 500 students from Boston-area universities for a 12-hour sprint to build AI-powered solutions at the intersection of artificial intelligence and the human body. The event was organized by The Generator, Babson's interdisciplinary AI lab, and held at the Knight Auditorium on the Babson campus.

Lilian Y. Chiu, the Company's Chief Marketing Officer and a Babson College alumna, represented Wetour Robotics as a judge at the event. The Company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nan Zheng, is also a Babson alumnus.

"What stood out was how many teams gravitated toward building something physical — tools that sense the body, interpret movement, and drive real-world interaction," said Ms. Chiu. "As a Babson alumna, it was energizing to see 500 students spend 12 hours at the intersection of AI and the human body. That intersection is exactly where Wetour Robotics operates."

The Company plans to demonstrate the full Orchestra platform at its inaugural product launch event on 28th May 2026 in Austin, Texas, featuring live demonstrations of VisionLink — real-time visual recognition of physical scenes driving immediate command delivery to robotic actuators — and Conductor EMG wristband translating real-time continuous muscle signals into precise physical device commands.

About Wetour Robotics

Wetour Robotics Limited (NASDAQ: WETO), formerly known as Webus International Limited, is a technology company operating AI-driven premium travel and mobility services under its Wetour brand. Building on its foundation in AI and intelligent mobility, the Company is expanding into Physical AI infrastructure, developing Orchestra — a next-generation operating system that coordinates human intent with intelligent physical devices including wearable robotics. Wetour Robotics is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.wetourrobotics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans to," "designed to," "expects," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, market acceptance, competition, capital requirements, and regulatory changes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. For additional risks, see the Company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Annabelle Li

Investor Relations – Wetour Robotics Limited

Email: ir.annabelle@webus.vip