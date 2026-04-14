Versos AI and Tape Ark Unlock Vast Volumes of AI Training Data Stored on Tape

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick and EAST PERTH, Western Australia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versos AI , the data layer for the AI economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Tape Ark , a global leader in large-scale media digitization, to unlock one of the world’s largest untapped sources of AI training data: video stored on physical tape.

As AI advances from language models to more sophisticated world models that have an infinite appetite for video, this partnership streamlines the process of turning tape into training-ready data. Beyond expanding access to training data for AI companies, the partnership enables content owners to turn a current cost – archiving and storing tapes – into a new revenue stream.

“The future of AI training data is video, and much of it is still trapped on tape,” said Chris Keevill, CEO of Versos AI. “This partnership with Tape Ark creates a direct pipeline to unlock that footage, and transform it into structured, usable data for AI systems, bringing decades of video that’s trapped on tape into the AI economy for the first time.”

Tape has long served as the world’s default storage and backup medium, and it remains widely used today. But much of the data on tape is effectively inaccessible, stored on aging formats, reliant on obsolete hardware, and often cataloged through incomplete or manual records. In many cases, organizations don’t fully know what’s in their archives.

While current AI models have already consumed much of the public internet, vast amounts of valuable, real-world content remain offline, locked in these legacy tape archives across broadcasters, studios, sports leagues, and enterprises. The partnership between Versos and Tape Ark establishes a new pipeline to easily bring that data into the AI ecosystem.

Tape Ark digitizes and migrates analog and legacy tape-based video into the cloud at industrial scale, while Versos transforms that content into structured, searchable, and licensable data for AI training and use. Once digitized and structured, video archives that were sitting unwatched and inaccessible on shelves become searchable, analyzable, and usable. Using proprietary AI, Versos automatically tags and indexes video to identify objects, scenes, people, and events across vast collections of footage. Archives that haven’t been viewed in years become instantly discoverable, unlocking both historical and commercial value.

From Storage Cost to Revenue-Generating Asset

The AI boom and insatiable demand for video training data will fundamentally reshape content owner economics.

“Companies are paying between $0.40 and $1.20 per tape per month just to store content on a shelf. Many are spending millions of dollars holding on to content that’s largely inaccessible, practically unusable and degrading every day,” said Guy Holmes, CEO of Tape Ark. “Once those tapes are digitized and moved to the cloud, it can be stored for a fraction of a cent – and more importantly, it becomes usable. Instead of paying to store it, organizations can start monetizing it as AI training data.”

Tape Ark has already processed more than an exabyte of data globally, including over 200 petabytes of video – equivalent to roughly 29 million hours of high-quality 4K video. Through its partnership with Versos, Tape Ark presents a seamless solution to current and future customers for generating new revenue from what was once a significant cost.

Together, Versos AI and Tape Ark are establishing a new data pipeline for the AI economy. One that connects previously inaccessible, offline content to the systems that need it, transforming a long-overlooked asset into a foundational resource for the next generation of AI.

About Tape Ark

Tape Ark saw an opportunity with the early emergence of cloud computing to drive an innovative approach to data storage and management which enabled organizations to liberate their data from legacy media to the cloud en masse.

Tape Ark is now located in Perth and Brisbane Australia, Dallas USA, Montreal Canada, Exeter UK, and New Delhi India.

For more information, visit: www.tapeark.com

About Versos AI Inc.

Versos AI Inc. delivers video intelligence software and operates a video training data marketplace for the AI economy. Versos AI enables studios, content owners, creators, and AI model builders to analyze, structure, license, and deliver video data for AI model training at scale.

Through its Video Library Intelligence Platform, Versos AI indexes video at the frame level and transforms full libraries into searchable, AI-ready datasets for model training. With Versos AI, video libraries become monetizable datasets ready for use across the rapidly growing AI data ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.versos.ai .

Media Contact

Marketbridge for Versos AI Inc.

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