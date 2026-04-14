Euronet Expands Omnichannel Payment Solutions with Strategic Acquisition of PaynoPain

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payment processing and cross-border transactions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire PaynoPain, a Spanish fintech company recognized for its digital-first, online payment solutions serving businesses of all sizes—from SMEs to large enterprises—across industries including e-commerce, hospitality, microfinance, and marketplace platforms.

The acquisition strengthens Euronet’s direct merchant acquiring footprint in Spain and Portugal and supports the global expansion of omnichannel online payments and alternative payment methods.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Advancing Merchant Acquiring Excellence

The acquisition will integrate PaynoPain’s established merchant portfolio and technology into Euronet’s existing acquiring business, further strengthening Euronet’s position in the European merchant acquiring landscape. As part of the transaction, Euronet will establish an additional Merchant Acquiring Center of Excellence in Spain, expanding its ability to deliver advanced in-store and digital payment solutions across global markets.

By combining Euronet’s scale, international reach, and payments infrastructure with PaynoPain’s technology, Euronet will enhance its ability to provide merchants with a comprehensive, flexible suite of omnichannel payment capabilities tailored to diverse customer needs and industries.

Aligned with Euronet’s Strategic Vision

The acquisition supports Euronet’s long-term strategy to deliver a unified, omnichannel customer experience across digital and physical payment touchpoints. It accelerates the company’s efforts to address the rapidly growing demand for e-commerce and omnichannel payment solutions, particularly among very small businesses (VSBs), SMEs, and high-growth verticals such as hospitality.



Euronet’s modern, scalable Ren payments platform will be further enhanced by integrating PaynoPain’s online payment expertise, strengthening Euronet’s ability to deliver innovative, secure, and flexible merchant solutions globally.

As part of the transaction, Euronet will also leverage PaynoPain’s payment service provider license, as authorized by the Bank of Spain, within its Merchant Services platform, further enhancing Euronet’s regulatory and operational capabilities in the region.

“Euronet continues to execute its strategic roadmap through disciplined investments and a focus on strengthening our position in high-growth markets,” said Nikos Fountas, EVP and CEO of EFT for EMEA and the Americas at Euronet. “The acquisition of PaynoPain enhances our ability to deliver scalable, technology-driven omnichannel payment solutions and further expands our merchant acquiring capabilities in Europe. We look forward to integrating their innovative platform into our global payments infrastructure and welcoming their team to Euronet.”

“Joining Euronet marks a significant milestone in PaynoPain’s journey and validates the strength of our technology, our team, and our market vision,” said Jordi Nebot Carda, CEO & Founder of PaynoPain. “From day one, our mission has been to help merchants grow through secure, flexible, and truly omnichannel payment experiences. Becoming part of Euronet accelerates that mission, giving us global scale, expanded capabilities, and the opportunity to deliver even greater value to merchants globally. We are excited to combine our digital-first innovation with Euronet’s international reach and trusted payments infrastructure.”

About Euronet

A global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, Euronet moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

Starting in Central Europe in 1994, Euronet now supports an extensive global real-time digital and cash payments network that includes 56,818 installed ATMs, approximately 610,000 EFT point-of-sale terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 69 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 749,000 point-of-sale terminals at approximately 363,000 retailer locations in 66 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 639,000 locations serving 200 countries and territories with digital connections to 4.1 billion bank accounts, 3.7 billion digital wallet accounts and 4.0 billion Visa debit cards through Visa Direct payments. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 72 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.euronet.com.

About PaynoPain

PaynoPain is a fintech company dedicated to research and technological development specializing in payment solutions. Our mission is to make any financial process easier and faster, by constantly applying simple and innovative solutions through the most advanced technology — always at the service of people. We believe in cutting-edge technologies and agile methodologies to create innovative, high-quality products. To achieve this, we rely on top talent: a passionate team of professionals who never stop learning and improving. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.paynopain.com.