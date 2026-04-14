Neomorph to Highlight Progress in Targeted Protein Degradation Science at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Presentation in the New Drugs on the Horizon session to feature the development of NEO-811, a novel ARNT (HIF-1β)-targeted therapy in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC)

Three additional presentations to highlight NEO-811 preclinical characterization and mechanism of action

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neomorph, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering molecular glue degraders to address previously undruggable proteins, today announced multiple presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, including a featured presentation in the New Drugs on the Horizon session detailing NEO-811, a novel ARNT (HIF-1β)-targeted therapy. Additional oral and poster presentations will highlight the discovery and characterization of this innovative molecular glue degrader. AACR takes place April 17-22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

New Drugs on the Horizon Session

Title: Development of NEO-811, a molecular glue degrader of ARNT (HIF-1β) with potent single agent activity in ccRCC

Presenter: Philip Chamberlain, DPhil, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Date/Time: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 1:05 PM – 1:20 PM PT

Session: DDT01 – New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 1

Location: Ballroom 20 CD, Upper Level, Convention Center

Oral Presentation

Title: Targeting the HIF Pathway with a Novel and Potent ARNT Molecular Glue Degrader for the Treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma

Presenter: Jake Fathman, PhD

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:50 PM – 3:05 PM PT

Session: MS.ET09.01 – Targeted Protein Degradation and Non-Canonical Oncogenic Signaling

Location: Ballroom 6 DE, Upper Level, Convention Center

Abstract #: 6777

Oral Presentation

Title: Discovery and Optimization of NEO-811, a First-in-Class Molecular Glue Degrader of ARNT, Utilizing Structure-Based Drug Design

Presenter: Jennifer Griffin, PhD

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 3:20 PM – 3:35 PM PT

Session: MS.CH01.01 – Targeted Therapies

Location: Room 33, Upper Level, Convention Center

Abstract #: 6734

Poster Presentation

Title: Preclinical Characterization of NEO-811, a Novel Molecular Glue Degrader of ARNT for the Treatment of Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Presenter: J. Scott Lee, PhD

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT

Session: PO.ET09.04 – Proximity-Induced Drug Discovery 2

Location: Section 15

Poster Board #: 18

Poster #: 5791

About NEO-811

NEO-811 is an investigational molecular glue degrader designed to induce targeted degradation of a protein called ARNT, also known as HIF-1β, and fully block a central signaling pathway implicated in ccRCC. By leveraging a differentiated degradation mechanism, NEO-811 has the potential to address underlying tumor biology that remains inadequately treated with current standards of care. NEO-811 is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-resectable ccRCC.

About Neomorph, Inc.

Neomorph is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of molecular glue degraders to unlock new therapeutic possibilities across serious diseases. By engineering neomorphic protein surfaces, Neomorph enables precision targeted protein degradation of disease drivers that have historically been considered undruggable. As a leader in molecular glue technology, Neomorph has created the world’s largest proprietary molecular glue target space, spanning multiple novel degrons across an expansive portfolio of E3 ubiquitin ligases. For more information, visit www.neomorph.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors

inquiries@neomorph.com

Media

sbermudez@lifescicomms.com