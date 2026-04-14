Haystack Health Appoints Digital Health Leader Bill Snyder as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haystack Health, the first AI-powered clinical trial solution built specifically for health plans and a leader in combating the rising cost of specialty medications, today announced the appointment of Bill Snyder as Chief Executive Officer.

Snyder brings more than a decade of leadership experience across high-growth healthcare and digital health companies. He previously served as Founder and CEO of Cylinder, where he built a leading virtual digestive health platform serving employers and health plans. Prior to Cylinder, Snyder held leadership roles at Vivante Health, Virta Health, and Humana, where he focused on scaling innovative care models and expanding access to advanced treatments for patients with complex conditions.

In his new role, Snyder will lead Haystack Health’s next phase of growth as the company expands partnerships with health plans and value-based care organizations seeking new ways to improve patient outcomes while managing the rising cost of complex disease, including the surging costs of specialty medications, which have become one of the most significant financial challenges facing health plans today.

“Clinical trials represent one of the most underutilized opportunities in healthcare today,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Haystack Health. “Too many patients with complex conditions are shouldering the burden of high-cost specialty medications while remaining unaware of clinical trials that could give them access to life-changing therapies, often at no cost to them personally. At Haystack, we believe that improving access to those treatments isn’t just the right thing to do for patients; it also creates a more sustainable system for health plans managing the rising cost of specialty medications. When we connect the right patient to the right trial, everyone wins. Patients gain access to innovative care, physicians now additional care options for their patients, and health plans see meaningful reductions in specialty drug spend. That’s the mission we’re committed to scaling.”

Haystack partners with health plans to give patients better access to cutting-edge treatments through its clinical trial matching solution, helping deliver more sustainable care for patients with the most complex conditions. At the core of Haystack’s platform is a proprietary AI-driven model that accurately identifies patients who are strong candidates for clinical trials and matches them to life-changing treatment opportunities they may never have otherwise discovered. For members on high-cost specialty medications where annual drug costs can exceed hundreds of thousands of dollars this precise matching capability transfers the cost of those medications to trial sponsors while maintaining or improving the quality of care, delivering meaningful savings to health plans and new hope to patients.

Haystack’s dedicated care navigation team works directly with primary care and specialty providers to present, review, and ensure access to appropriate clinical trials, expanding care options for patients with complex needs across oncology, autoimmune diseases, and other high-burden treatment areas where specialty medication costs are highest.

Under Snyder’s leadership, Haystack plans to expand its partnerships with commercial, government, and marketplace health plans while continuing to invest in its proprietary AI-driven patient identification and matching technology and clinical navigation capabilities with a particular focus on delivering measurable specialty medication cost savings at scale.

About Haystack Health

Haystack is transforming how health plans, ACOs, and other value-based care organizations combat the rising cost of specialty medications and access clinical trials to deliver more sustainable care through innovative treatments. Its proprietary AI-driven model accurately identifies patients and matches them to life-changing clinical trial opportunities specific to their condition, supported by a dedicated care navigation team that works with providers to guide patients through the trial process. When patients move into clinical trials, trial sponsors assume the cost of their medications — creating a proven, scalable solution to one of healthcare’s most pressing financial challenges. Haystack partners with leading commercial, government, and marketplace plans to transform access to novel care.

Learn more at www.haystackhealth.com.