Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses Sizzle into Spring with Sirloin Tips Lineup

Steak Night Just Got Better with Four New Flavors at Classic Steakhouse Chains

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, legacy steakhouse concepts owned by FAT Brands Inc. and known for their family-friendly atmosphere and robust cuisine, are turning up the sizzle this season with an all-new lineup of sirloin tips. Available through July 5, the limited-time menu features four crave-worthy takes on a guest-favorite, crafted to satisfy every type of steak lover.

At the center of the lineup is the Classic Sirloin Tips, a timeless steakhouse classic featuring a hearty 6-ounce portion of tender steak tips, served with sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Guests looking to mix things up can also dig into the following flavor-forward options:

BBQ Sirloin Tips – A sweet and savory twist featuring steak tips topped with sautéed onions, thick-cut bacon pieces, rich BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese, finished with crispy fried onions.

Philly Cheese Tips – Inspired by the iconic sandwich, this dish combines steak tips with sautéed onions, mushrooms and green peppers, all tossed in a cheddar cheese sauce and topped with melted provolone.

Teriyaki Sirloin Tips – A bold and vibrant creation featuring steak tips glazed in teriyaki sauce, topped with pineapple and served over a bed of rice.

Each sizzling offering starts at $14.99 without the buffet, or $21.99 with the option to enjoy the full buffet experience. For more information on Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, visit www.pon-bon.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses

Established in 1965 and 1963, respectively, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse are leading buffet restaurant concepts where families can find the spirit of the Old West, the flavors they crave, and something-for-everyone variety. Both concepts serve great steaks, seafood, and sides along with an expansive buffet featuring a variety of dishes from fresh vegetables and fruits to beef, chicken, pasta offerings, and desserts. For more information, visit www.pon-bon.com.

MEDIA Contact:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com