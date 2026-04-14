Sultech and Canlin Energy Announce New Alberta Manufacturing Facility to Scale Micronized Sulphur Technology for Global Crops

Calgary, AB, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sultech Global Innovation Corp. today announced a strategic partnership with Canlin Energy Corporation to develop Alberta’s first commercial micronized sulphur manufacturing facility. The new plant, to be built at Canlin’s Wildcat Hills Gas Plant west of Calgary, will anchor Sultech’s domestic production capacity, with construction now underway and commissioning targeted for 2027.



Supported by a $5 million investment from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) through its Emerging Innovators Challenge, the facility will produce 50,000 metric tonnes annually of patented micronized elemental sulphur products.



This advanced plant will meet surging global demand for high-efficiency soil amendment and plant nutrient solutions by transforming an abundant, bulk-commodity energy by-product from oil and natural gas processing into a low-carbon, high-value agricultural resource that improves soil health, crop quality, and fertilizer efficiency. At the same time, the facility’s innovative production process will reduce sulphur disposal requirements, cut emissions, and establish a scalable, high-efficiency circular-economy model that benefits farmers, the environment, and Alberta’s energy and agriculture sectors.



“This is a defining moment for Sultech and for Alberta’s resource economy,” said Murray MacKinnon, founder and CEO of Sultech. “This technology was born, proven, and is now being scaled in Alberta at a transformative level. Turning energy by-products into high-value agricultural nutrients is exactly the kind of innovation Alberta and Canada can lead on the world stage. Our 50,000 MT of annual capacity positions us to supply meaningful volumes of high-efficiency, low-carbon sulphur nutrients to farmers across North America and beyond.”



“This strategic partnership demonstrates how Alberta’s energy sector can think differently about its natural gas resources,” said Dean Bernhard, CEO and Director of Canlin Energy. “By integrating Sultech’s technology directly at our Wildcat Hills Gas Plant, we are converting recovered sulphur into a high-performance agricultural input rather than managing it as surplus material extracted from our natural gas stream. Together with Sultech, we are assisting with improved soil health, crop quality and yields for the benefit of global food systems.”



Statement from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA):

“Sultech demonstrates how innovation can turn industrial by-products into solutions that support farmers, strengthen our economy, and reduce emissions. It’s a great example of Alberta’s leadership in advancing new technologies that connect our energy expertise with global food systems to create a more sustainable future,” said Justin Reimer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta.





Statement from Calgary Economic Development:

“Calgary is and always will be the energy capital of Canada, and this leadership continues to power new forms of collaboration across sectors. Sultech’s partnership with Canlin Energy demonstrates how companies here work across traditional boundaries to translate bright ideas into commercial concepts at scale – and what’s possible from the Blue Sky City,” said Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development and CEO of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

Sultech’s micronized sulphur products — including its flagship formulation SulGro™65 — are gaining international traction. In late 2025, Sultech signed a collaboration agreement with ADNOC Sour Gas in the United Arab Emirates to explore global deployment of the technology.



About Sultech Global Innovation Corp.

Founded in 2014, Sultech Global is redefining sulphur fertilizer technology with its patented micronized elemental sulphur platform. The SulGro™ product portfolio delivers precision nutrition, improved soil health, and reduced environmental impact. By transforming recovered sulphur into high-efficiency, low-carbon products, Sultech supports global agriculture and food security while advancing the circular economy. The company’s proprietary technology is also positioned for future application potential in clean technology, water treatment, and advanced materials. Learn more at www.sultechglobal.com

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