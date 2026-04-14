StuffThatWorks Launches Research Fellows Program to Accelerate Scientific Publication with 1.3B Structured Patient-Reported Data

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StuffThatWorks today announced the launch of its Research Fellows Program , an initiative granting 10 select non-profit researchers full access to one of the largest structured patient-reported real-world datasets.

The program is designed to help move from hypothesis to submission much faster by removing common barriers such as dataset format, infrastructure setup, and analytical resources cost.

Selected researchers will receive:

Full access to StuffThatWorks’ patient real-world experience datasets (more than 1.3 billion data points across 1,250 conditions)

Unique research-grade structured organized data, SNOMED interoperable

Collected data is already IRB approved

Built in friendly data analysis tools eliminating the need for data analysts time

Hands-on technical support from StuffThatWorks’ data science team

No cost participation (no licensing or access fees)

Full scientific independence

Enabling submissions within 24 weeks

By providing a structured, ready-to-analyze research environment, the program enables researchers to focus on scientific design and interpretation rather than infrastructure assembly. This streamlined access significantly reduces the time from hypothesis refinement to manuscript submission; from more than 24 months up to within 24 weeks.

“High-quality research is often delayed by operational bottlenecks rather than scientific limitations” said Yael Elish, Founder and CPO. “This initiative is designed to support independent researchers in moving quicker from research question to publication, while preserving full methodological rigor.”

Applications are open until July 5th, 2026: https://www.stuffthatworks.health/researchers-landing .

About StuffThatWorks

Together with over 3 million patients across 1,250 conditions, StuffThatWorks is building a new category of health data that has never existed before: the world's first AI-native, patient-driven, and patient-connected data foundation. Using AI and smart crowdsourcing over more than 1.3 billion data points, StuffThatWorks transforms real patient experiences into structured data that unlocks every layer of health, from care and research to discovery, innovation, and beyond.

For pharma and life sciences, this enables faster end-to-end clinical trials and getting treatments to patients sooner. For researchers, it enables studies run directly on live, AI-native patient data. And for patients, it creates condition-specific communities where lived experience becomes insight, understanding, and meaningful opportunities to shape research and care. For more information, please visit www.stuffthatworks.health .

Press contact:

Glenn Silver, Media Relations

FINN Partners

M: +1-973-818-8198

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com