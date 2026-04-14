Quantum Metric's Record Sales Performance Signals the End of Dashboards for Digital Experience Analytics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Metric , the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise, today announced its strongest first quarter sales in company history, reflecting accelerating enterprise demand for a fundamentally new approach to understanding and optimizing digital customer experiences.

“Dashboards and legacy analytics solutions were never built for the speed or complexity of today’s digital business,” said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. “Enterprises want systems that deliver answers and act in real time. That demand, supported by our Felix Agentic AI offering, is driving our strongest first half in company history.”

Record Sales Performance Signals Market Shift

With the introduction of agentic analytics, global enterprises are moving away from traditional dashboard analysis and bottlenecked insights toward instant autonomous customer understanding. What began as a need to improve visibility into the digital customer experience has evolved into enterprises rethinking their entire analytics foundation, with Quantum Metric rapidly becoming the system of record for real-time customer understanding.

As the only platform built to align business and technical teams around the customer experience, Quantum Metric displaced legacy analytics and digital experience platforms in new enterprise deals. This performance was driven by both new enterprise acquisition and expanded adoption within existing global customers, with existing customers choosing Quantum Metric over incumbent platforms in competitive evaluations.

A New Standard for Digital Experience Analytics

For decades, digital analytics platforms have relied on dashboards, manual investigation, and incomplete data models, leaving teams to interpret fragmented signals and react after problems occur. That model no longer meets the speed and complexity of modern digital businesses.



Quantum Metric's Felix Agentic is at the center of this shift, setting a new standard for digital experience analytics. Felix continuously analyzes customer behavior in the context of business outcomes, eliminating the need for manual investigation.

Unlike traditional tools, Quantum Metric captures high-fidelity experience data across the entire customer journey, enabling:

Immediate, plain-language understanding

Autonomous identification of issues and opportunities

Clear prioritization based on business impact



Felix Agentic is powered by a dataset that is 2,700x richer than traditional analytics models, providing a level of context and behavioral depth that cannot be replicated through event-based tracking alone. This level of data fidelity is what makes autonomous, real-time analysis possible at enterprise scale. Traditional analytics architectures, built on sampled data and manual tagging, were not designed for this level of speed or complexity.

With ongoing advancements in Felix Agentic, the role of analytics is expanding beyond insight generation to orchestrating how work gets done. As Quantum Metric rolls out general availability, these capabilities will continue to evolve, extending automation across how teams investigate, prioritize, and act on customer behavior. This includes powering agent-to-agent communications within Gemini Enterprise and integrating data sources beyond traditional digital channels, including voice of customer and contact center insights.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise. The company provides the industry's most complete digital experience data, helping enterprises understand why customer behavior changes and act with the required speed and confidence for today’s digital demands. Combining the industry’s richest, most actionable data set with agentic AI, Quantum Metric delivers a simple, contextual understanding of customer behavior, technical signals, and impact as it relates to unique business goals and objectives. Global enterprises rely on Quantum Metric with the company supporting billions of digital interactions each month and reflecting insights from roughly half of the world’s internet users. For more information, visit www.quantummetric.com .

Media Contact:

Walker Sands, for Quantum Metric

quantummetric-pr@walkersands.com