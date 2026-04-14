ZeroFox Unveils Multi-Engine Malware Sandbox Powered by PolySwarm to Strengthen Threat Validation and Takedown Efforts

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the global leader protecting the people, brands, and technology driving modern enterprise, today announced a new partnership with PolySwarm to strengthen how organizations validate and disrupt external threats. Through the partnership, the new ZeroFox Malware Sandbox brings multi-engine malware analysis directly into the ZeroFox platform, helping security teams validate suspicious activity faster and generate the evidence needed to support disruption and takedown efforts.

“Modern threats move too quickly for fragmented workflows,” said Russ Bentley, EVP, Product Management at ZeroFox. “Security teams shouldn’t have to leave their investigation to confirm whether something is malicious. By integrating PolySwarm’s multi-engine sandbox analysis into the ZeroFox platform, organizations can discover, validate, and disrupt threats with greater confidence, all in one place, ensuring teams have the evidence they need to support faster takedowns.”

Security teams often need to confirm whether suspicious files, links, or QR codes are truly malicious before taking action. The ZeroFox Malware Sandbox enables teams to safely analyze these items in an isolated environment, helping organizations quickly determine whether activity poses a real threat and gather the evidence needed to prioritize response.

With Malware Sandbox, security teams using ZeroFox can:

Rapidly triage suspicious files and links in a safe, isolated environment

Validate malicious activity with greater confidence using multi-engine analysis

Extract indicators of compromise to support investigations and internal defenses

Generate stronger evidence to accelerate takedown requests and disruption efforts

Reduce cross-platform investigation work by analyzing threats directly within ZeroFox



Through the partnership, PolySwarm provides the sandbox infrastructure and access to a decentralized marketplace of specialized malware detection engines. This approach allows suspicious files and links to be analyzed across dozens of independent engines, helping security teams validate threats faster and with greater confidence, including threats that may evade traditional tools.

"We built PolySwarm because we kept seeing the same problem: a file gets flagged by one tool, missed by another, and the analyst is stuck making a judgment call with incomplete data,” said Erick Ingleby, Chief Strategy Officer, PolySwarm. “Our engines have skin in the game, staking economic value on every verdict. Right answers get rewarded, wrong ones get penalized. That's what drives accuracy no single vendor can match. And in a world where adversaries are using AI to generate and mutate malware faster than ever, you don't want to be weeks behind on detection. With ZeroFox, their customers confirm it's malicious, pull the IOCs, and move to takedown without ever leaving their investigation. That's why this partnership matters right now."

ZeroFox’s Malware Sandbox will be generally available on April 30, 2026. To learn more about PolySwarm's detection marketplace, visit www.polyswarm.io . To learn more about how ZeroFox’s Malware Sandbox helps organizations discover, validate, and disrupt external threats, visit https://www.zerofox.com/platform/malware-sandboxing/

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm operates a crowdsourced threat intelligence marketplace where dozens of specialized detection engines compete to analyze files, URLs, and emerging threats in real time. Because these engines are economically incentivized to be first and accurate, PolySwarm routinely surfaces new malware samples days and sometimes weeks before they appear in traditional feeds. The platform delivers consensus-driven results across sandbox detonation, threat feed enrichment, automated hunting, and incident response workflows. Trusted by enterprises, MSSPs, and technology partners building the next generation of security products, PolySwarm offers private sandboxing, one of the world's largest malware repositories, and an API-first architecture. Learn more at www.polyswarm.io.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox is the trusted solution for defending organizations against daily cyber threats that erode revenue, damage reputation, and frustrate security and risk teams. With over a decade of SaaS expertise, ZeroFox unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand and Domain Protection, Attack Surface Intelligence, Executive Protection, and Physical Security Intelligence in one platform. Our continuous cycle—Discover, Validate, Disrupt—empowers organizations to identify exposures, prioritize risks, and stop attacks before they cause harm. Thousands of customers worldwide, including leaders in finance, media, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, rely on ZeroFox to deliver timely, actionable intelligence that reduces risk, accelerates response, and reclaims what’s right. To learn more about ZeroFox, visit www.zerofox.com