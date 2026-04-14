Cloudastructure Delivers Zero Cargo Theft at Commercial Truck Parking Facility

PALO ALTO, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote guarding services, today announced that following deployment of its integrated AI security platform, a commercial truck parking operator recorded zero cargo theft incidents over a three-month period.

The results come as cargo theft reaches crisis levels across the U.S. According to Verisk CargoNet, losses surged to nearly $725 million in 2025, a 60% increase from 2024, while the average value per stolen shipment rose 36% year over year to $273,990. The FBI estimates the true economic impact is far greater, reaching as much as $35 billion annually when accounting for supply chain disruption, higher insurance costs, and lost business.

The truck parking operator adopted a zero-tolerance approach to cargo theft, identifying tailgating, unauthorized vehicles following approved vehicles through secured entry gates, as the primary vulnerability. Traditional surveillance systems and physical barriers, including electric fencing, proved insufficient to consistently prevent these breaches. After evaluating multiple competing solutions, the operator selected Cloudastructure’s fully integrated platform, which combines cloud-based video surveillance, AI/ML analytics, license plate recognition, and in-house remote guarding.

In less than three months, the platform deterred more than 75 tailgating incidents and proactively alerted facility management in real time to entry gate malfunctions, eliminating potential security gaps before they could be exploited. As a result, cargo theft dropped to zero.

“With trailer loads valued between $150,000 and $200,000, the financial exposure at a single facility can escalate quickly. Over a three-month period, our platform helped protect up to $5 million in cargo while delivering zero theft incidents, highlighting the meaningful impact our solution can have on customers’ operations. As cargo theft continues to rise across the industry, operators are increasingly looking for proactive, technology-driven solutions that can prevent incidents before they occur,” said Lauren OBrien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure.

Cloudastructure has since signed a Master Service Agreement with the operator and is expanding deployment across additional parking locations, leveraging a land-and-expand model the Company believes is highly scalable. With the U.S. trucking industry generating approximately $906 billion in annual revenue and facing a critical shortage of roughly 1.7 million legal truck parking spaces, about 70% of daily demand, the Company sees a significant opportunity as operators increasingly turn to advanced, technology-driven security solutions. The Federal Highway Administration has identified this shortage as a national safety concern.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

