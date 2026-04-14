ADT Evolves Smarter Protection Beyond Your Front Door

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT, Inc. (NYSE: ADT), today announced two exclusive additions to the ADT+ platform: Live Light™, the industry's first illuminated, wireless yard sign that directly connects to the ADT+ system, and My Safety, a personal safety service in the ADT+ app that empowers customers with protection, seamless connection, and a network of shared safety.

Delivering smarter protection through ADT’s next-generation technology, ADT+ brings together purpose-built hardware, connected devices, professional monitoring and a unified digital experience into one fully integrated smart security ecosystem. With Live Light and My Safety, the ADT+ Security System continues to evolve—extending protection beyond the front door and enabling more intelligent, responsive security at home and on the go.

Live Light™ - The iconic ADT yard sign, reimagined.

Live Light wirelessly connects to the ADT+ system and illuminates during an alarm event, giving first responders an immediate visual signal and letting potential intruders know your home is actively protected.

Real-Time Alarm Visibility — Illuminates when the alarm is triggered, helping first responders identify the location of an emergency.

— Illuminates when the alarm is triggered, helping first responders identify the location of an emergency. Enhanced Security Signaling — Signals to would-be intruders that the home is under live, professional monitoring by ADT.

— Signals to would-be intruders that the home is under live, professional monitoring by ADT. App-Controlled — Turn illumination on or off anytime from ADT+.



Price: $49.99 with professional installation. Learn more about Live Light.

"We are advancing the ADT+ platform, delivering smarter protection, greater peace of mind, and seamless, real-time control." — Naveen Chhangani, Chief Product Officer, ADT

My Safety - Professional monitoring that goes where you go. Included for all ADT+ customers.

My Safety transforms the ADT+ app into a direct line to ADT's nationwide monitoring network — whether you're on a late-night run, commuting, or anywhere you need added peace of mind.

Safety Timer — Automatically escalates if a check-in is missed, so help is alerted even if you can't respond.

— Automatically escalates if a check-in is missed, so help is alerted even if you can't respond. Direct-to-ADT Call — One tap connects you to a live ADT monitoring agent.

— One tap connects you to a live ADT monitoring agent. Emergency Text — Silently message ADT monitoring when speaking isn't safe or possible.

— Silently message ADT monitoring when speaking isn't safe or possible. Emergency Phrase — A custom verbal cue that triggers help, even when your phone isn't in hand.

Price: Free for all ADT+ professional monitoring subscribers. Learn more about My Safety.

“Peace of mind shouldn’t stop at the front door,” said Jimmy Lin, ADT Vice President, Product Management. “My Safety brings the strength of ADT’s professional monitoring network into everyday life, creating a smarter, more connected layer of personal security while on-the-go.”

From proactive personal safety to real-time alarm visibility, ADT+ is redefining what modern monitored security looks like.

About ADT

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S.