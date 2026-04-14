Bottomline Announces Digital Banking Platform is Stablecoin-Ready

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, announced today that its digital banking platform is now stablecoin-ready. Banks and other financial institutions can support stablecoin and tokenized deposits without needing major changes to their existing technology.

Stablecoin addresses critical challenges in the financial ecosystem:

International cross-border currency instability

FX volatility hedging for businesses and consumers

24/7/365 continuous settlements through distributed ledger technology



With this update, banks can offer stablecoin accounts and transactions just as easily as traditional currencies. Bottomline’s digital banking platform was built with multi-currency support from the start, so stablecoins are managed like any other currency, making it simple to display balances, process transactions, and engage customers across both traditional and digital assets.

Superregional banks are already working with Bottomline on stablecoin and tokenized deposit pilots. Partner banks collaborating with new blockchain infrastructure providers have begun to leverage Bottomline’s digital banking platform to test and develop new services, demonstrating the platform’s flexibility and ability to support real-world innovation.

As the demand for digital currencies grows, Bottomline’s digital banking platform is ready out of the box. While others may be racing to catch up or retrofit older systems, Bottomline’s approach lets banks add stablecoin support quickly, without lengthy development or disruption.

“We’ve built for what’s coming next,” said Jessica Cheney, VP of Banking Solutions and Growth at Bottomline, “If a bank decides to support stablecoin, our platform is ready without any extra development needed. It’s simply a matter of signing up and turning it on, so customers can get started with digital currency quickly and securely.”

Banks using Bottomline’s digital banking platform can move at their own pace as the digital asset landscape evolves. Whether launching new products or responding to customer interest, they have the flexibility to adapt as the market changes.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Contact: Heather Pavliga

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com