Modelo® Brings the “Best Seat in the House” to Fútbol Fans Everywhere

The Cerveza for Fútbol celebrates the everyday spaces where fandom lives with new creative, talent partnerships, limited-edition gear, retail sweepstakes and its biggest fútbol media investment to date

Key News:

Modelo launches its new “Best Seat in the House” commercials, celebrating the most passionate fútbol fans who know the best seat isn’t always in the stadium, but wherever your people, fútbol and Modelo come together.

celebrating the most passionate fútbol fans who know the best seat isn’t always in the stadium, but wherever your people, fútbol and Modelo come together. Modelo will have a significant media presence with its largest media spend in the sport to date.

with its largest media spend in the sport to date. Modelo brings its Fighting Spirit to life with five renowned players – Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, Diego Luna, David Ospina, and Raphinha whose personal stories trace their journeys from passionate fans to international stars.

Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, Diego Luna, David Ospina, and Raphinha whose personal stories trace their journeys from passionate fans to international stars. Fans can turn their watch parties into the best seat in the house with special-edition packaging, sweepstakes for upgraded gear, a limited-edition capsule collection from Kappa ® , and a custom ball from Jon Paul’s Balls.

with special-edition packaging, sweepstakes for upgraded gear, a limited-edition capsule collection from Kappa , and a custom ball from Jon Paul’s Balls. Modelo meets fans wherever they watch with nationwide in-person activations and an expanded investment in MLS and stadium partnerships.



CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the world turns its attention to the beautiful game, the most passionate fans know the best seat in the house isn’t always in the stadium. After activating around the sport for over 30 years, this summer, Modelo® reminds fans why it is the Cerveza for Fútbol, with new advertising that shows “The Best Seat in the House” isn’t defined by a location, but by being wherever your people, fútbol and Modelo come together. The fully integrated campaign will bring the magic of the sport closer to fans through limited-time packaging, a limited-edition capsule collection from Modelo and Kappa®, partnerships with top fútbol talent Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, Diego Luna, David Ospina, and Raphinha, and a sweepstakes for a chance to win ultimate watch party gear to celebrate the fans who never quit on their teams.

“For 30 years, Modelo has been synonymous with fútbol, and fans agree – over 70% of fans associate Modelo more than any other beer brand with the beautiful game1. But this goes beyond marketing; it reflects our genuine appreciation for the sport and the communities that live and breathe it," said Logan Jensen, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Modelo. "Fútbol isn't just experienced from a stadium seat. It's woven into everyday life. This campaign celebrates that reality and rewards dedicated fans with closer access to the sport through exclusive gear and unforgettable experiences.”

Modelo and International Fútbol Stars Celebrate Fútbol Fandom by Exploring Their Own Journey from Fan to Pro

Modelo is partnering with five renowned players, Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, Diego Luna, David Ospina, and Raphinha, who embody the resilience and pride that has cemented the brand’s role within the sport as the Cerveza for Fútbol. While fans are celebrating across the country from their own best seat in the house, the Modelo roster of players is revealing how their journeys from passionate fans to international stars began in the same living rooms, neighborhood bars and local pitches where supporters will gather this summer. Through intimate interviews, each player shares where their love for the beautiful game first ignited and how the passion of fútbol fans, past and present, has shaped their careers.

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“Every time I step onto the pitch, I think about where it all started, watching matches with my family, playing in the streets and feeling the energy of fans who lived every moment with us,” said Raphinha. “That’s the passion Modelo is celebrating with ‘Best Seat in the House.’ It’s not just about being in the stadium; it’s about the people, the traditions and the love for fútbol that follows you everywhere.”

The interviews are available on the ModeloUSA YouTube channel HERE.

“Best Seat in the House” Creative and Modelo Fútbol Media Investment

The true passion of fútbol fandom is highlighted with a new “Best Seat in the House” TV commercials from Modelo, airing throughout the summer, as part of the brand’s largest fútbol media investment to date. The brand will show up before, during and after the summer matches with a presence across all 104 Spanish-language matches, sponsoring every pre-game broadcast on Telemundo. Plus, Modelo is showing up off the pitch across various media partnerships, out-of-home, and refreshed social and digital content bringing the Cerveza for Fútbol to fans across North America all summer long.

Modelo and Kappa® Limited-edition Capsule Collection and Custom Jon‑Paul Wheatley Ball

Fans can gear up for summer matches with a new, limited-edition capsule collection from Modelo and Kappa® that brings the brand’s passion for the game to life through bold designs that are distinctly ownable to both partners. As the official gear of Modelo FC, this refreshed collection builds on last year’s drop with updated fútbol kits, outerwear and accessories that will be unveiled soon. Additionally, Modelo teamed up with globally acclaimed designer Jon-Paul Wheatley to create a custom ball celebrating Latino fútbol fandom. The unique design will be featured on the new LTO packaging of select 12-packs and 24-packs of Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra this summer and replicas of the limited-edition ball will be available for sale on ModeloUSA.com while supplies last.

LTO Packaging and Retail Sweepstakes

To celebrate the fans who never quit on their teams, Modelo is releasing a suite of limited-time offerings and retail programs designed to turn every watch party into the best seat in the house. Fútbol fans will see special “Cerveza for Fútbol” packaging on select 12- and 24-packs of Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra. Additionally, they can enter the Modelo Fútbol Sweepstakes by scanning QR codes at retail from April 1 through July 31 for a chance to win an upgraded watch party experience alongside Modelo FC gear.

Modelo Meets Fans Wherever They Watch Through On-Premise and MLS Sponsorships

Modelo is turning on-premise locations into the best seat in the house with fútbol-themed activities, including themed games, a Modelo Michelada cart, giveaways and more at participating bars, airports and hotels nationwide. Modelo is also deepening its role as the Cerveza for Fútbol with a seven-figure professional US soccer investment, marking a 125% increase this season. The brand has become a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park and now serves as the Official Cerveza of Inter Miami CF and the Exclusive Import Beer of Atlanta United FC and LAFC, joining an extensive roster of US club partnerships.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in dollar sales. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

Media Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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