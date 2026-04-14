Blue Mountain Announces Spring 2026 RAM Release, Advancing Workflow Automation Across GMP Asset Management

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for life sciences, today announced the Spring 2026 release of its RAM platform, introducing new capabilities designed to automate workflows, simplify system configuration, and improve productivity for maintenance, calibration, and reliability teams.

The Spring release advances Blue Mountain’s mission to deliver the most purpose-built EAM platform for regulated manufacturing by helping life sciences organizations reduce manual processes, accelerate review cycles, and make asset data more accessible across teams.

Automating and Simplifying Review Workflows

A key focus of the release is new workflow automation capabilities within RAM Configuration Templates. The update introduces nine streamlined workflows that replace fifteen legacy processes, allowing organizations to configure review rigor based on business rules and asset categories. This approach enables both risk-based reviews and review-by-exception, reducing unnecessary administrative effort while maintaining strong compliance and governance controls.

Improved Multi-Site Asset Management

The Spring release also introduces scope-specific picklists, allowing picklist values to be filtered by site or operational scope. This capability helps organizations simplify configuration while maintaining global standardization across multi-site environments and supporting combined GxP and non-GxP operations within a single RAM instance.

Greater Flexibility for Data Management

Enhancements to RAM Data Manager now enable organizations to import data using XLSX and XLSM formats, expanding beyond CSV file support. This provides customers with greater flexibility when managing asset data imports and simplifies the process of uploading operational data into RAM.

Advancing Governed Self-Service Analytics

The release also strengthens the foundation of RAM Insights, introducing an enhanced analytics architecture with a core semantic data model, structured workspace organization, and governed DRAFT and ACTIVE environments for report development and publishing. These enhancements enable customers to more easily build, manage, and embed analytics within RAM while maintaining control in regulated environments.

Enhanced Mobile Experience for Technicians

For frontline teams, RAM Mobile now includes advanced filtering for technician work agendas, allowing users to quickly view and prioritize relevant work tasks while in the field. These improvements help technicians work more efficiently.

“Life sciences manufacturers need systems that reduce complexity while maintaining compliance,” said Judy Fainor, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Mountain. “This release focuses on workflow automation and usability improvements that help our customers streamline operations, reduce administrative burden, and execute maintenance and calibration work more efficiently.”

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management—from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co., and Accel-KKR and is headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, visit www.bluemountain.io and follow Blue Mountain on LinkedIn.

Christian Rockwell

Email: carockwell@bluemountain.io