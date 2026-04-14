Virtuozzo Expands Board of Directors to Support Next Phase of Growth

Bellevue, Wash., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, a leader in operating system and related software for cloud service providers and SaaS companies, today announced the appointment of Jason Magee and Charles Ryan to its Board of Directors, along with the addition of Peter Bergstrom as a strategic advisor. The leadership expansion follows Virtuozzo’s recent announcement unifying its cloud technologies into a single integrated product, positioning the company for its next phase of global growth and innovation.

The newly expanded board and advisory team bring deep expertise across software, cybersecurity, international strategy, and government financial operations.

Jason Magee joins the Board with more than two decades of technology and cybersecurity leadership experience. Currently the CEO of Cynet and former CEO of ConnectWise, Magee has a strong track record of scaling platforms that serve managed service providers and enterprise customers worldwide. His experience spans product strategy, go-to-market execution, and building high-growth software businesses.

Charles Ryan, General Partner at Almaz Capital, brings extensive experience in international investment and company building across the technology sector. He has led and supported numerous high-growth companies across the U.S., Europe, and Israel, with a focus on scaling global businesses. His expertise will support Virtuozzo’s continued expansion into new markets and its long-term innovation strategy.

Peter Bergstrom joins as a strategic advisor, bringing senior-level experience in government finance and operations. He currently serves as an Administrator at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and has held multiple leadership roles across public sector financial management. His background in regulatory environments, financial oversight, and operational governance will provide valuable perspective as Virtuozzo continues to scale globally.

“Virtuozzo is focused on building a unified platform and experience for alternative cloud providers and SaaS organizations, and we’re seeing strong momentum in the market,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO, Virtuozzo. “Jason, Charles, and Peter bring proven leadership and advisory experience in technology, international expansion, and financial strategy and compliance. Their insights will help us scale faster, expand into new markets, and strengthen our position with cloud service providers, SaaS companies, and other organizations worldwide. We’re excited to welcome them.”

These Board and advisory additions follow Kurt Daniel stepping into the CEO role late last year and reflect Virtuozzo’s continued focus on growth and execution.

Virtuozzo has unified its virtualization, storage, networking, and application management technologies into a single product and platform to improve efficiency, lower infrastructure costs, and drive higher profitability. This approach enables cloud service providers and SaaS companies to simplify operations, make better use of existing infrastructure, and deliver more competitive services in an increasingly demanding market.

To learn more about Virtuozzo and its cloud solutions, visit http://virtuozzo.com/solutions/.





About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a leader in operating system and related software for cloud service providers, SaaS companies, and other organizations. We offer mainframe-like performance, reliability, and security for hyperconverged infrastructure and services while dramatically lowering overall cost and complexity. For more information, please visit https://virtuozzo.com.







