CAI Named to Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies 2026 List

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, today announced it has been named to Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies 2026 list. The recognition places CAI among the top 300 U.S. companies identified for their commitment to innovation across products, processes, and organizational culture. The full list is available on the Fortune website.

The America’s Most Innovative Companies 2026 ranking, presented by Fortune and Statista Inc. — the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider — is built on three core pillars: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. To assess innovation culture and internal perspectives on process innovation, Statista conducted online employee surveys. External perspectives were gathered through surveys of industry experts, including recruiters, management consultants, and patent attorneys. Intellectual property portfolios were evaluated in partnership with LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions, analyzing both the quantity and value of company patents. The 300 U.S. companies with the highest overall scores earned a place on the final ranking.

For CAI, this recognition reflects the company’s sustained investment in innovative technology capabilities from intelligent automation and AI-enabled solutions to application modernization and neurodiversity-in-the-enterprise programs. With more than 40 years of experience delivering tailor-made IT and workforce solutions to public and commercial sector clients, CAI has built a foundation where innovation is not an initiative, but a standard.

“CAI's inclusion on this list underscores our position as a trusted technology partner delivering real results for our clients. This is what happens when talented people are given the freedom and focus to do what is right,” said Tom Salvaggio, president and CEO at CAI. “Our associates have built something remarkable at CAI: a culture where innovation isn't an initiative, it's who we are. I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, and I am even more excited about where we are headed.”

As a privately held company, CAI maintains the focus and flexibility to invest in the capabilities and talent that create lasting impact — for clients, for communities, and for the industry. CAI’s work spans state and local government, healthcare, financial services, and commercial sectors, consistently delivering measurable outcomes through a combination of deep domain expertise and modern technology solutions.

For more information on CAI’s other achievements, visit https://www.cai.io/newsroom

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

Contact:

Madison Oler

Sr. PR & Communications Specialist

CAI

media.inquiries@cai.io