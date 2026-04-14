Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Allocates $50 Million for Grants to Expand Affordable Housing Inventory

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) is allocating $50 million through its Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund to support the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental, or transitional housing. This $50 million represents part of FHLBank Atlanta’s total commitment of $120 million in 2026 for affordable housing and community development.

Financial institutions that are members of FHLBank Atlanta can partner with housing developers and sponsors to apply for grants up to $1.25 million per eligible project.

“The General Fund is a critical component of our overall program to expand housing supply and promote homeownership,” said FHLBank Atlanta CEO Reggie O’Shields. “Our commitment of $120 million for 2026 will bring our cumulative total contribution for the past three years to more than $300 million. This program assists both for-profit and non-profit developers and community organizations as they increase single family and multifamily affordable housing inventory.”

FHLBank Atlanta will accept General Fund applications through May 7. Developers or community organizations seeking to identify a FHLBank Atlanta member financial institution can visit the Bank’s Find a Member page, or contact Community Investment Services at 800.536.9650, Option 3 or ahpprog@fhlbatl.com.

“Each year, our members collaborate with developers and community partners across the Southeast to apply for and distribute these funds to meet vital housing needs,” said FHLBank Atlanta Director of Community Investment Services Tomeka Strickland. “We aim for this program to support a range of initiatives that will boost communities, from new construction to rehabilitation to adaptive reuse, as well as projects that support rental and owner-occupied housing.”

About FHLBank Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

GENERAL FUND CONTACT:

Community Investment Services

800.536.9650, Option 3

ahpprog@fhlbatl.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Touchton

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

stouchton@fhlbatl.com