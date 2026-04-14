Highway to Lead Three Sessions on Freight Fraud at TIA 2026 Capital Ideas Conference

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway , the leading provider of Carrier Identity® solutions, will lead four sessions at the 2026 Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) Capital Ideas Conference , April 15–18 in Phoenix, Arizona, addressing the fraud tactics reshaping freight security and the standards brokers need to close the gaps.

“Freight fraud does not stop at onboarding, and neither can enforcement. Every transaction is an opportunity for a bad actor to exploit a gap in the process. At TIA, we want brokers to leave with a clear understanding of where those gaps are and what it takes to close them across the full load lifecycle,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway.

Sessions at TIA 2026 Include:

Thursday, April 16

Fireside Chat: Transaction-Level Enforcement: The New Standard in Freight Security 11:40 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Grand Saguaro Ballroom

Michael Caney , Chief Commercial Officer at Highway, joins Bart De Muynck , supply chain analyst and principal at Bart De Muynck LLC, to examine why fraud prevention must extend beyond initial carrier vetting and across the full load lifecycle. Key topics include:

Why freight fraud has evolved past static risk models

How today’s threats exploit the gaps between onboarding, booking, and delivery

What transaction-level enforcement looks like in practice and why it must apply to every load





Learning Lab: How to Stop a $200,000 Load from Being Stolen 12 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. | Banyan Learning Center

Andrew Smith of Circle Logistics and Bo Carlton , Vice President of Enterprise Growth at Highway, walk through a real incident in which a top 100 broker stopped a high-value load theft in progress. Key takeaways include:

How the team identified subtle warning signs before the load was picked up

The escalation process and identity-first verification steps that stopped the theft

A repeatable workflow brokers can apply, not just a one-off success story





Product Showcase: Led by Brennan Bailey , Chief Product Officer at Highway

Highway’s Product Showcase is an invitation-only session unveiling new ways to enforce the standard at every level of the transaction, from carrier to load to driver. The session includes live product demos, exclusive updates, and direct access to Highway’s executive team during an open Q&A.

Friday, April 17

Learning Lab: Top 5 Fraud Vectors to Watch Out For 8 a.m. – 8:25 a.m. | Banyan Learning Center

Michael Grace , Vice President of Customer Risk Management at Highway, breaks down the five fraud tactics currently hitting brokers and carriers hardest. Key topics include:

The top five fraud vectors in play today, including direct load theft, sold MCs, and inbox takeovers

How each tactic unfolds and the early warning signs to watch for

Practical steps brokers can take to strengthen defenses before fraud occurs





Highway’s presence at TIA follows a period of significant momentum, including the launch of its Partner Program , a strategic partnership with Qued to secure freight appointments at the identity level, and the release of the most recent Highway Freight Fraud Index . TIA will also mark the first public introduction of the Performance Guarantee, which stands behind the outcome when brokers use Highway the way it was designed to be used, and Know Your Driver™, a new capability that identifies the actual driver on every load for the first time. Full details on both will be shared at TIA.

For more information on Highway’s Carrier Identity® platform, visit highway.com .

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com.

Highway Media Contact

Jessie Thomas

jessie@highway.com

813-777-9599