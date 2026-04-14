UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes audited consolidated and separate annual financial statements for 2025

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its audited annual consolidated and separate financial statements for 2025 together with Company’s and Group‘s annual report for 2025.

Financial results

As at 31 December 2025, the Company reported total assets of EUR 174,567 thousand, total equity of EUR 88,787 thousand, and total liabilities of EUR 85,780 thousand.

As at 31 December 2025, the Company's investment assets, valued at fair value through profit or loss, totalled EUR 165,020 thousand.

For the period from January to December 2025, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 11,689 thousand.

Shareholders’ meeting

According to the Law on Companies of Republic of Lithuania, the annual financial statements prepared by the Management are authorised by the General Shareholders’ meeting. The shareholders hold the power to not approve the annual financial statements and have the right to request new financial statements to be prepared.

The shareholders of the Company will vote on approving the Group‘s and Company’s 2025 financial statements at a shareholders' meeting to be held on 29 April 2026. The meeting will also consider a proposal for the distribution of profits. The proposed profit allocation is as follows:



Article Thousand, EUR Retained earnings (loss) – at the beginning of financial year 16,376 Comprehensive income (loss) for the reporting period - net profit for the current year (11,689) Profit transfer to the legal reserve - Retained earnings (loss) – at the end of financial year 4,687 Profit distribution: Profit transfer to the legal reserve - Profit transfer to other reserves - Profit to be paid as dividends - Retained earnings (loss) at the end of the financial year for 2025 and previous financial periods 4,687





The meeting agenda will also include the following items:

• granting the Management Company the authority to decide on the distribution of dividends for periods shorter than a financial year;

• amending the Company’s Articles of Association and approving a revised version thereof;

• approving the Audit Committee’s report.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

Mantas.Auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

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