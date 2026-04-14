UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for March 2026

At the end of March 2026, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (AEI) amounted to EUR 86,227,821, reflecting a decrease from EUR 88,775,963 reported at the end of December 2025.

The share price declined to EUR 1.4700 compared to EUR 1.5135 as of December 2025. The pro forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception decreased, reaching -1.29%, down from -0.67%, reported at the end of December 2025.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt