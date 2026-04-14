Myriad Genetics Expands Access for MyChoice Test to Prostate Cancer Patients in Japan

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the use of the MyChoice® Test for prostate cancer patients as a companion diagnostic for Lynparza® (olaparib). With this approval, clinicians can now order the MyChoice Test to determine homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status for patients with ovarian cancer, and BRCA1/2 status for breast and prostate cancers.

“Expanding the MyChoice test into prostate cancer marks an important milestone for Myriad Genetics in Japan,” said Brian Donnelly, Chief Commercial Officer, Myriad Genetics. “Previously, MyChoice testing was only reimbursed under Japan’s National Health Insurance (NHI) for breast and ovarian cancer patients, so this new approval broadens access to critical genomic insights that help clinicians make informed treatment decisions for their patients. This also reflects Myriad’s continued focus on adding high value precision medicine tests to its Cancer Care Continuum portfolio.”

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, more than 100,000 men are newly diagnosed with prostate cancer annually in Japan, and a portion of those patients will be diagnosed with or later progress to metastatic castration-resistant (mCRP).

“The reimbursement approval of MyChoice for prostate cancer provides a new testing option for patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition to the previously available germline BRCA1/2 testing, the inclusion of tumor-based testing is expected to expand the number of patients who may benefit from treatment with PARP inhibitors,” said Dr. Hiroji Uemura, Project Professor, Department of Urological Oncology, Yokohama City University Graduate School of Medicine.

About the MyChoice Test

The MyChoice Test offers comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) testing enabling physicians to identify patients with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The MyChoice tests comprise tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and a composite of three proprietary technologies (loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance and large-scale state transitions). The test is offered for breast, ovarian, and prostate cancer indications in Japan. For more information about Myriad Genetics in Japan, visit myriadgenetics.jp.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that the inclusion of tumor-based testing is expected to expand the number of patients who may benefit from treatment with PARP inhibitors. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com