DARPA Selects memQ to Develop Hardware and Network Aware Quantum Compiler to Enable Quantum Computing at Scale

Chicago, IL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- memQ™, the industry leader in quantum networking solutions for distributed quantum computing, announced today that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected the company to develop a hardware- and network-aware quantum compiler as a part of its Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum (HARQ) program. Announced via a program solicitation last year, HARQ aims to “assess the plausibility of heterogeneous [quantum computing] architectures and test whether they are inherently more scalable than homogeneous architectures”. memQ believes this effort can transform how quantum computing systems are designed and scaled by enabling qubit-agnostic, multi-modality, scale-out configurations that are modular, scalable, and optimized for real-world deployment.

“The entire memQ team is honored to be selected for participation in this critical program,” stated Manish Singh, Chief Product Officer at memQ. “Much as DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative was key to ensuring a path to utility scale for quantum computers, the HARQ program will catalyze the modularity, scale, and resource optimization needed to realize the full potential of quantum computing.”

The DARPA HARQ program solicitation highlights the facts that “present-day roadmaps focus on homogenous architectures where the entire system is designed around a single qubit species,” and “no known qubit excels at all compute functions.” While different qubit modalities have different strengths, today’s quantum compute architectures largely limit the objectives of commercial scale, utility, and feasibility. Instead, HARQ teams are expected to leverage a multi-modality, ‘right qubit type for the right task’ approach to address the program’s two core focus areas: developing heterogeneous compiler tools to potentially cut resource demands by a factor of 1,000; and engineering high-fidelity, high-speed quantum interconnect components.

memQ will lead a multi-organization team to deliver a heterogenous quantum compiler that provides an optimized mapping and partitioning of logical circuits over heterogenous quantum processors connected with quantum networking links. The compiler will develop logical and physical qubit-level interfaces between qubit modalities that are hardware- and network-aware, and will assign the workload in an optimized manner, leveraging the hardware platform heterogeneity to enable scale and performance beyond the reach of monolithic and homogeneous quantum processors. The team includes members from qBraid, as well as researchers from MIT, Yale, and the University of Chicago.

“qBraid was founded to democratize quantum computing in order to drive both innovation and adoption across government and industry,” said Kanav Setia, CEO of qBraid. “Working with memQ – a leader in qubit-agnostic quantum networking – and leading researchers from MIT, University of Chicago, and Yale fits perfectly with our mission and our platform.”

"Heterogeneous quantum processors require careful design of logical-level interfaces that bridge differences between qubit platforms while preserving the computational advantages each modality offers," said Liang Jiang, Professor at the University of Chicago. "Quantum error correction is central to making these interfaces practical, and I look forward to bringing that perspective to the HARQ program through our collaboration with memQ."

This work will complement and build upon memQ’s xDQC efforts announced earlier this year, as well as the company’s experience in producing their xQNA portfolio for quantum networking, which includes chip-scale solutions for quantum network interface controllers (QNICs), quantum memory modules (QMMs), and quantum control systems (QCS).

About memQ™

Founded in 2021 as a technology spin-out from the University of Chicago, memQ is dedicated to enabling the scalable implementation of quantum computing through standards-based connectivity across optical connections between quantum computers anywhere. The company’s portfolio provides secure connectivity and control across local, campus, metro, and wide-area quantum compute resources with high-fidelity and low-loss, regardless of qubit structures employed. More information is available at www.memq.tech.

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