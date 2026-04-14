Media Advisory: MADD Canada to Host Inaugural Police Awards Ceremony in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the MADD Canada Prince Edward Island Police Awards ceremony, which will be held at Government House in Charlottetown. The awards honour Prince Edward Island (PEI) police officers for their outstanding commitment to preventing impaired driving and protecting communities across the province.

Media are invited to attend the awards ceremony launch. Interviews with guests and award recipients will be available upon request.

Date and Time: Friday, April 17, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: Government House, 1 Terry Fox Drive, Charlottetown, PEI Guests: Lieutenant Governor of PEI, The Honourable Dr. Wassim Salamoun, O.P.E.I. Premier of PEI, The Honourable Rob Lantz Commanding Officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on PEI / President of the PEI Association of Chiefs of Police, Kevin Lewis MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer, Steve Sullivan MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, Shayla Morag Steeves Brenda Simmons, mother of Jacob Simmons, killed in an impaired driving crash in Kinross, PEI, in 2020

The MADD Canada Prince Edward Island Police Awards are made possible through a partnership of MADD Canada, the PEI Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the PEI Association of Chiefs of Police. Through this collaboration, the partners are taking action to reduce impaired driving and build safer roads for communities across the province. This year, 22 police officers are being honoured for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement in 2025.



Photo Opportunities: Photos of the award recipients and ribbon cutting.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 232 or ssteeves@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca