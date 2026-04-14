Admission of Further Securities to Trading

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 1 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameOctopus AIM VCT 2 plc
b)LEI213800BW27BKJCI35L17
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary shares of 0.01p each

ISIN: GB00B0JQZZ80
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange – Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted4,292,426
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission219,499,240
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission9 April 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: N/A



Supplementary: N/A



Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-aim-vcts/
c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 1 April 2026

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


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