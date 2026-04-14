OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 7 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT plc, published on 12 January 2026 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc b) LEI 213800BW27BKJCI35L17 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary shares of 0.01p each



ISIN: GB00B0JQZZ80 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange – Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 1,355,692 d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 220,854,932 e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 8 April 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: 12 January 2026







https://media.octopusinvestments.com/m/52b1249ee2bd0636/original/Octopus-AIM-VCTs-Prospectus.pdf







Supplementary: N/A







Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-aim-vcts/ c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 3 April 2026

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17