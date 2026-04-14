Toronto Star Partners With Soulpepper Theatre to Bring Journalism to the Stage

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Star and Soulpepper Theatre are partnering together for the first time to offer audiences new ways to engage with Star journalism.

Toronto Star Live is a new monthly event series that will bring together Star journalists, guest speakers and audiences at Soulpepper Theatre in the Distillery District. The aim is to turn the theatre into a public forum for the city, where people can come together to examine the ideas and issues shaping Toronto.

From September 2026, Star journalists will host events inspired by editorial coverage and take audiences behind the headlines.

Toronto Star Live is part of Soulpepper Theatre’s newly announced 2026 / 2027 season and commitment to being Toronto's Civic Theatre.

Nicole MacIntyre, Editor-in-Chief, Toronto Star, said: “We’re bringing Toronto Star journalism to the stage. We’re excited to partner with Soulpepper Theatre to launch a new event series that will provide real-life access to the stories that matter to the city. By bringing together the Star’s award-winning journalists with Soulpepper’s live performance excellence, we will host conversations that are engaging, accessible, and deeply rooted in Toronto. We want people to leave feeling both smarter and more connected to their neighbours.”

Paolo Santalucia, Artistic Director, Soulpepper Theatre, said: “We believe Soulpepper is more than a place to watch stories unfold — it’s a civic space where the city can come together to think, listen, question, and connect. Toronto Star Live grows out of that belief. It brings together one of the country’s great conversation-starters with a theatre committed to big ideas, creating a forum where journalism and live performance meet to spark dialogue, deepen connection, and strengthen public life.”

Toronto Star Live will offer audiences a variety of formats, including:

Story Behind the Story: Hear behind the scenes details from the Star’s award-winning journalism and investigations and resulting impact.

The Deep Dive: Journalist-led interviews with thought leaders with audience Q&A.

The Civic Lab: Focused on city issues and solutions.

The Modern Book Club: Events with authors and creative thinkers.





Be the first to hear when Toronto Star Live events are announced by signing up for the Star’s events newsletter: thestar.com/eventnews.



Contact:

Melanie Karalis, Toronto Star public relations

+1 548 588 1279

mkaralis@torstar.ca