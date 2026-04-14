Penn Highlands Healthcare Addresses Community Needs

DuBois, Pennsylvania, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Highlands Healthcare serves a diverse population that resides predominantly in rural communities. The health system was founded on the principle that a community-based and community-controlled health system is essential to improving access for all individuals living in rural areas. It is important for the health system to identify the needs of the communities served in order to provide the services necessary to meet those needs.

Every three years, Penn Highlands Healthcare commissions a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). This is not merely a regulatory requirement; it is a vital roadmap that allows the health system to remain responsive to the shifting health landscape.

The CHNA process defines service areas, identifies the specific geographic and demographic needs of the diverse rural populations, and gathers direct input from residents, educators, government officials and healthcare professionals. Penn Highlands Healthcare cannot solve all the issues identified alone. Rather, partnerships need to be formed within the communities served by Penn Highlands Healthcare to address the challenges identified in the CHNA.

Based on the most recent findings, Penn Highlands Healthcare has identified several critical areas that require immediate and sustained focus including Access to Care, Behavioral Health, Chronic Disease Management, and Women’s Services. The health system continuously manages and refines these strategies to bridge gaps in care and improve the overall well-being of the communities served. The goal is to ensure that quality, accessible healthcare remains a cornerstone of rural life for generations to come.

Access to Care

According to the National Institutes of Health’s National Healthcare Quality and Disparities Report, quality care requires timely access to needed services, a consistent provider with whom the patient can develop a relationship and the ability to receive care when needed.

Penn Highlands Healthcare is aggressively recruiting new physicians and advanced practice providers in many different specialties. The health system continually explores and implements new strategies and programs such as the “Bring them Home” program. This initiative follows local students through their education to encourage them to select healthcare careers with Penn Highlands. Through its Graduate Medical Education Program, the health system trains 36 physicians annually in Family Medicine, Psychiatry and Sports Medicine. The health system also partners with several medical schools and allied health programs for student clinical rotations.

Penn Highlands Healthcare is committed to providing patients with convenient access to care. The health system expanded its specialty care by providing a Level 11 Trauma Center at Penn Highlands DuBois and is in the process of seeking accreditation for a Level IV Trauma Center at Penn Highlands Elk. These trauma centers, which are the only two within 70 miles, enable people with major traumatic injuries in Northwestern/Central Pennsylvania to receive high-quality care in their region which can have a positive impact on outcomes. Access to nearby trauma care also reduces stress on families and friends who might otherwise have to travel long distances.

Penn Highlands Healthcare is expanding telemedicine to give people greater access to primary and specialty care. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among all adults ages 18 and older, 37% used telemedicine in the past 12 months. Not only does telemedicine allow people to receive a diagnosis without leaving the comfort of their home, but it is also an efficient way for people to help manage chronic diseases and conditions such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Since some patients may experience transportation barriers preventing them from seeking the care they need, Penn Highlands Healthcare applies for grants, solicits donations and forms partnerships with local agencies to improve access to transportation. The health system operates the Penn Highlands Transfer Center which oversees a fleet of 24 vehicles and coordinates patient transportation between Penn Highlands Healthcare departments and services — and in some cases external facilities.

Behavioral Health Services

Access to behavioral health services is also very important. Behavioral health, encompassing mental health and substance use disorders, plays a vital role in shaping overall community health and well-being. Conditions such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, along with substance use disorders, can lead to significant health problems and disability. In Pennsylvania, nearly 20% of adults reported experiencing a mental illness in the past year.

Penn Highlands Healthcare provides both inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services. For those needing hospitalization, the health system provides nearly 200 licensed behavioral health beds for adult, adolescent and child services, substance recovery and treatment for geriatric patients. For patients who cannot travel for care, behavioral health telemedicine is available.

Penn Highlands Healthcare also trains future psychiatrists through its Graduate Medical Education Program. Currently, 16 residents are participating in the four-year program. Two recent graduates of the Psychiatry Residency Program chose to continue their employment with Penn Highlands Healthcare.

Chronic Diseases and Conditions

While behavioral health is a condition that requires extensive management, many people in the communities served are living with chronic diseases that also must be managed. These health issues, which persist for more than a year and require ongoing medical attention or limited daily activities, may include heart disease, diabetes, cancer and respiratory conditions. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated 129 million Americans have at least one major chronic disease. It is also important to note that chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes are significant contributors to healthcare costs, with 90% of the nation’s $4.5 trillion annual healthcare expenditure going toward treatment.

With a medical staff of 1,300 providers, and growing, along with a network of 14 retail pharmacies, Penn Highlands Healthcare is addressing the communities’ needs related to chronic diseases and conditions. Penn Highlands also offers free screenings, education programs and support groups to assist its patients. The health system is helping patients stay compliant with their therapies through a large home health network as well as providing durable medical equipment. Throughout the system, primary care and specialty physicians and providers are being recruited to diagnose and treat chronic conditions and provide continuity of care. System providers also collaborate with community leaders and agencies to address social determinants of health.

Women’s Services

From preventive screenings to maternity care to the special needs of women after menopause, Penn Highlands Healthcare provides comprehensive women’s health services throughout Pennsylvania for women of all ages and all stages of life. Comprehensive women’s health care includes preventive screenings, fertility concerns, menopause symptom management, medication supervision, fall prevention and educational programs to address common concerns as women age.

Penn Highlands Healthcare also offers prenatal care and labor/delivery services. The Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois offers a maternity unit with 24/7 provider coverage. The health system also offers a 16-bed and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Penn Highlands DuBois which is the only NICU in the region – the nearest one is 100 miles away.

Support Rural Healthcare

Rural healthcare is at a crossroads and rural health systems like Penn Highlands Healthcare need additional funding and support from local, state and federal government in order to maintain and expand healthcare services for our communities.

To learn more about Penn Highlands Healthcare CHNAs, visit www.phhealthcare.org/chna.

Attachment