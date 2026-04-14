Pathologie Friesland is Advancing Its Practice for Growth

LEEUWARDEN, Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathologie Friesland , a regional pathology laboratory serving the Dutch province of Friesland, is moving to Concentriq ® from Proscia ® to position its network for future growth. The shift will enable the laboratory to expand the reach of its diagnostic services while laying the foundation for further digitalization and exploring the potential of AI.

Pathologie Friesland was an early adopter of digital pathology in the Netherlands and reviews hundreds of thousands of images annually for hospitals, general practitioners, and private clinics. As demand evolves, the laboratory is anchoring itself at the center of a connected network, requiring a platform that can rapidly onboard new sites, streamline operations, and also enable AI.

“While we have been largely digital for years, this is about what comes next,” said Gijsbert Zijlstra, CEO at Pathologie Friesland. “Concentriq AP-Dx gives us a flexible foundation for growth. With the platform, our expanding team can deliver more diagnoses faster for the providers and patients who rely on us.”



Pathologie Friesland selected Concentriq AP-Dx following a rigorous evaluation. Named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe , the platform stood out for its scalability, interoperability, and strong foundation for AI. Pathologie Friesland will deploy Concentriq AP-Dx on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to gain the reliability, security, and performance it requires.

“An important reason we chose Concentriq AP-Dx is the openness of the platform and the flexibility it offers to suit our specific needs and workflow,” said Marcel Dijkstra, Pathologist at Pathologie Friesland. “Concentriq AP-Dx gives us the freedom to build in a way that fits our practice and supports how we want to grow as a digital pathology network.”

“AI will play a growing role in the future of pathology,” said Marjolein Coster-Heerema, Pathologist at Pathologie Friesland. “Concentriq AP-Dx is designed with AI built into the platform in a way that fits naturally into our daily practice. This will allow us to focus more on the work that matters most in patient care.”

The laboratory will begin its AI journey with Proscia’s quality control application as a practical first step. Pathologie Friesland will gradually explore how this can best be integrated into practice. As Concentriq AP-Dx serves as a hub for 130+ AI applications, it will lay the foundation for users to leverage a broad range of pathology AI capabilities.

“Pathologie Friesland is showing how laboratories can make a bigger impact and expand access to diagnoses while staying true to the standards their communities depend on,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “Its team thinks deeply about the people behind every case, from the pathologists using technology to the patients waiting for answers.”

About Pathologie Friesland

Pathologie Friesland is the leading organization for clinical-pathological diagnostics in Friesland. With many years of experience in the field, the organization has a solid foundation in delivering accurate diagnoses. The organization provides professional and insightful diagnostics, supplemented with appropriate (treatment) advice. Its ambition is to consistently deliver pathology diagnostics at a top-clinical level.

Pathologie Friesland is a flexible and innovative organization that values collaboration. It proactively responds to changes and needs within the healthcare sector. The organization is continuously seeking innovative and inventive solutions. Digitalization and the use of ICT are concrete examples of this. By maintaining a critical perspective, the organization stays sharp.

About Proscia

Proscia brings enterprise-grade intelligence to pathology, powering precision medicine from discovery to diagnosis. Its technology is built for the pathologists, researchers, and laboratory leaders behind the most critical decisions in medicine, helping them to work fast, accurately, and at scale. Proscia is trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and it was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe. Learn more at proscia.com , and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

Contact:

Sydney Fenkell

VP, Marketing Communications

sydney@proscia.com

215.816.3436