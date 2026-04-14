Web3 NewsWire to Exhibit at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 and Launch Festival-Aligned Media Campaign

Hong Kong , April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Newswire, a leading crypto press release distribution agency and on-demand crypto press release platform built for blockchain, cryptocurrency, and emerging technology companies, has announced that it will be exhibiting at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 — one of the most anticipated global events in the Web3 ecosystem.





Booth No: I-04

April 20–23

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

The festival is expected to bring together thousands of founders, investors, developers, exchanges, institutions, and media professionals, making it a central hub for major announcements, partnerships, and industry-defining conversations. As global attention builds around the event, Web3 Newswire — a trusted blockchain press release distribution agency — is positioning itself to help projects maximize Web3 media coverage and visibility during this high-impact period.

Pre-Event PR as a Strategic Advantage

In a fast-moving Web3 landscape, visibility begins before the event itself. Projects that distribute announcements in advance through a professional Web3 press release distribution agency are often better positioned to capture attention when industry focus peaks.

Pre-event crypto PR distribution allows companies to:

Establish early visibility among attendees and investors

Build credibility before key announcements are made

Generate inbound interest and meeting opportunities

Enter media narratives before competition intensifies

Strengthen blockchain brand awareness across global crypto media

By the time the event begins, projects that have already secured coverage through a crypto press release distribution agency are more likely to stand out in a crowded environment.

Festival Campaign and Media Offer

To support this, Web3 Newswire has launched a limited-time media distribution campaign aligned with the festival. As a full-service Web3 press release distribution agency, it offers projects access to premium global placements at a competitive rate.

Projects can access up to 30% discount on selected blockchain press release distribution service packages using the code:

HKWEB3-26

Explore placements and confirm distribution here: https://web3newswire.com/pages/hong-kong-web3-festival-2026-press-release

The campaign includes access to leading crypto news distribution platforms such as Cointelegraph Lite, Beincrypto.com, Crypto.news, Reuters, and Binance Square — ensuring maximum reach across both mainstream and blockchain-native audiences.

Meet Web3 Newswire at the Festival

Web3 Newswire invites founders, marketing teams, and ecosystem partners to connect at Booth I-04 and explore how strategic blockchain press release distribution can support growth, visibility, and market positioning in the Web3 space.

About Web3 Newswire

Web3 Newswire is a premier crypto press release platform and blockchain press release distribution agency built for blockchain and digital asset companies. It enables projects to distribute announcements across global media outlets, helping them build visibility, credibility, and market presence through targeted Web3 PR distribution strategies.

Media Contact:

Web3 Newswire Team

https://web3newswire.com/

pr@web3newswire.com

https://t.me/web3newswire



