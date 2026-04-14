ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Investigated for Potential Federal Securities Laws Violations – Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a top complex litigation law firm, is investigating ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On March 26, 2026, a complaint was filed against the Company and one of its current officer, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Soon-Shion materially overstated Anktiva’s capabilities; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about ImmunityBio’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm’s securities practice.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in ImmunityBio Inc. securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, click here, or contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg